ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers open their 2023 season with a three-game sequence in opposition to the Philadelphia Phillies. It’s the first time those two ball golf equipment face off on Opening Day since 2009.

Texas has re-tooled its pitching rotation, headlined through their Opening Day starter, Jacob deGrom.

When is the Rangers first pitch on Opening Day?

The ceremonial first pitch can be thrown through Lieutenant Reuben T. Mankin, a 21-year veteran of the Texas DPS, joined through former President George W. Bush and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Lt. Mankin can be accompanied to the pitcher’s mound through Rangers legend Nolan Ryan. Ivan Rodriguez will catch the ceremonial first pitch.

Here is a timeline for Opening Day:

11 a.m. – Globe Life Field parking so much open

Noon – Globe Life Field gates open

12:05 p.m. – Rangers' batting observe

12:55 p.m. – Phillies batting observe

2:30 p.m. – Pregame ceremonies start: Joel LaGrone sings Texas, Our Texas to start the pre-game ceremonies, Ceremonial First Pitch, Introduction of Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame avid gamers, The Texas Tenors sing nationwide anthem (together with a flyover, climate allowing), Color Guard: Texas Rangers Law Enforcement Honor Guard.

How to look at the Texas Rangers on Opening Day

The sport can be to be had on MLB.TV and on Bally Sports Southwest in Texas, in addition to the radio name on 105.3 The Fan.

The three-game finale between the Rangers and Phillies can be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. CT.

Diamond Sports, the mother or father corporate of Bally Sports Southwest, voluntarily filed for chapter on March 14. Bally is the native broadcaster for maximum Rangers video games.

In its chapter announcement, Diamond Sports Group added that the Bally Sports networks “will continue to operate in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process.”