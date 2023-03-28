Recent Match Report – West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022/23





Toss South Africa selected to bowl vs West Indies

South Africa will unharness a complete-power tempo pack on West Indies within the deciding T20I on the Wanderers. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi had been all named within the beginning XI after most effective Nortje performed the primary fit, however was once circled out of the second one, which Rabada was once a part of. Ngidi has now not performed a T20I on this collection to this point however was once introduced rather than a 2d specialist spinner on what will have to be a floor with excellent tempo and leap.

Wayne Parnell supplies a fourth seam bowling choice, with Marco Jansen ignored of this fit. South Africa opted for one specialist spinner in left-armer Bjorn Fortuin, who performed his home cricket at this venue, and feature Aiden Markram readily available for extra gradual bowling if wanted.

West Indies additionally went with their most powerful seam assault and taken Alzarri Joseph again after he sat out the second one recreation. Odean Smith neglected out whilst Roston Chase changed Akeal Hosein within the spin division.

Chasing has proved efficient at the Highveld on this collection to this point, with West Indies profitable a shortened 11-over come upon on Saturday and South Africa gunning down a report 259 to stage the collection on Sunday. Both fits had been performed on a excellent floor at SuperRecreation Park. The Wanderers promised extra of the similar in its penultimate global of the season. South Africa will play Netherlands on the similar flooring subsequent Sunday in a should-win World Cup Super League ODI, and it will smartly be that they’ve opted to check their most powerful bowling aggregate on this fit to arrange for that come upon.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Aiden Markram (capt), 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Bjorn Fortuin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Lungi Ngidi

West Indies: 1 Kyle Mayers, 2 Brandon King, 3 Johnson Charles, 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Raymon Reifer, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Roston Chase, 9 Sheldon Cottrell, 10 Alzarri Joseph 11 Jason Holder





