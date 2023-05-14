Bills sign Shane Ray, former Broncos first-round pick who has been out of the NFL for four years

The Buffalo Bills have signed former first-round pick Shane Ray, who has been out of the league for more than one seasons. In an emotional Instagram post, Ray expressed his gratitude and pleasure at getting a 2nd likelihood. Ray was once participating in Buffalo’s rookie minicamp prior to formally signing with the workforce.

Ray was once decided on by means of the Denver Broncos with the No. 23 total pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Missouri. In his rookie season, he recorded 20 blended tackles and four sacks. The following yr, he recorded 48 blended tackles, 8 sacks, and two fumble recoveries as the Broncos received Super Bowl 50. However, he suffered a wrist harm in the next season that compelled him to leave out part the yr.

- Advertisement -

After his rookie contract expired, Ray signed with the Baltimore Ravens forward of the 2019 season however was once lower prior to the common season. He then performed two seasons in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts, recording six sacks and two compelled fumbles in 2020.

With 94 blended tackles and 14 sacks in 49 occupation NFL video games, the 29-year-old Ray now will get an opportunity to restore his occupation with Buffalo.