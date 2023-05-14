Authorities assess damage after sidewalk sinkhole on New Mexico bridge; 2 pedestrians rescued

Authorities are assessing the damage after a sidewalk sinkhole advanced on a bridge in New Mexico, ensuing within the rescue of 2 pedestrians

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Authorities on Sunday had been assessing the damage after a sidewalk sinkhole advanced on a New Mexico bridge, ensuing within the rescue of 2 pedestrians.

Los Lunas police mentioned the town’s Main Street bridge over the Rio Grande remained closed because of the sinkhole underneath a sidewalk on the east facet of the bridge.

- Advertisement -

Several media reviews Saturday evening mentioned the bridge in part collapsed, however government mentioned that used to be no longer correct.

New Mexico Department of Transportation officers had been on the scene Sunday looking to decide the level of the sidewalk damage, which is a primary highway in Valencia County.

Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon mentioned a water line needed to be close off to forestall extra issues if a pipe working throughout the sinkhole broke.

- Advertisement -

Gabaldon didn’t right away understand how many houses had been suffering from the water outage.

Los Lunas is ready 24 miles (38.6 kilometers) south of Albuquerque.