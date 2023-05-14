Bucks coaching search: Mark Jackson, Scott Brooks, James Borrego, Kenny Atkinson to interview, per report

The Milwaukee Bucks are in search of a brand new head trainer, following the departure of Mike Budenholzer. According to a number of stories from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are set to interview a number of former NBA head coaches for the location, together with Scott Brooks (assistant trainer with the Portland Trail Blazers), Adrian Griffin (assistant trainer with the Toronto Raptors), James Borrego (former head trainer of the Charlotte Hornets), Kenny Atkinson (assistant trainer with the Golden State Warriors), and Milwaukee assistant trainer Charles Lee. Additionally, former Warriors head trainer and present ESPN commentator Mark Jackson may be anticipated to interview for the location.

Mark Jackson, who had a .526 successful share in 3 seasons as Warriors trainer, was once a finalist for the Kings’ process remaining 12 months. Brooks coached the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008 to 2015 and the Washington Wizards from 2016 to 2021. Atkinson coached the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2020. Borrego was once a candidate for the Bucks’ process in 2018 and was once named the trainer of the Hornets a number of days earlier than Milwaukee employed Budenholzer. Lee has spent the remaining 9 years operating below Budenholzer, having joined his Atlanta Hawks workforce (which additionally incorporated Atkinson) in 2014.

The Bucks’ coaching seek isn’t restricted to this record of applicants, with stories indicating that the workforce is thinking about recently hired NBA head coaches as neatly. Milwaukee completed the 2022-23 common season with the most efficient file within the NBA, however misplaced their first-round playoff sequence to the Miami Heat in 5 video games. In addition to the coaching trade, the Bucks may even have primary roster adjustments subsequent season, with a number of key gamers set to transform unfastened brokers.