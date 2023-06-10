Big Ten football schedule: Distance each team will travel in 2024 season when USC, UCLA join conference





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags When the Big Ten unveiled its new scheduling structure for the 2024 and 2025 seasons previous this week, which gets rid of divisions and protects explicit rivalries upon the approaching arrival of USC and UCLA, it created a grueling dynamic: No different conference in main faculty football calls for positive individuals to make true cross-country street journeys like those the Bruins and Trojans will embark upon in their debut seasons. UCLA and USC will each travel greater than 15,000 miles roundtrip in conference play all the way through their inaugural Big Ten season. In 2024 by myself, the Bruins will travel to Rutgers, which is greater than 4,800 miles roundtrip, whilst USC travels to Maryland and Penn State, each of which can be greater than 4,400 miles roundtrip. The team who travels essentially the most in Big Ten play in the back of the Southern California faculties is Nebraska — and USC and UCLA are touring over 225% greater than Nebraska’s 7,022 mile roundtrip conference time table. Purdue and Indiana travel the least in the conference subsequent fall, and the brand new faculties will travel 618% extra miles than its conference foes. UCLA additionally has journeys to Hawaii and LSU booked at the 2024 time table. So, in overall, the Bruins will travel over 25,000 miles roundtrip. UCLA’s shortest conference street shuttle is to Iowa, which is 3,082 miles roundtrip. This form of travel is strange inside of different Power Five meetings, even with growth. For instance: The Big 12 welcomes BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF later this summer season, that means Provo, Utah, to Orlando, Florida, now turns into the furthest distance traveled between two Big 12 individuals. Still, it is about 1,100 miles much less roundtrip than what USC and UCLA will need to bear all the way through conference play. The SEC will additionally glance other beginning in the 2024 season with the arriving of Texas and Oklahoma. The conference introduced previous this month it will stay an eight-game time table only for the 2024 season, with the one-year stop-gap that means divisional standings pass away with the highest two groups in conference standings assembly in the SEC Championship Game. The new “Flex Protect Plus” type the Big Ten offered will see a brand new team get a good travel time table each season. The new structure will give most faculties to as much as 3 secure annual rivalries (Penn State is the one team with 0 secure rivalries) whilst conserving a nine-game time table that includes a rotation of conference fighters on a two-year foundation. In doing so, each Big Ten team will face each different conference member two times — one domestic and one away — over a four-year length. Here is how a ways each Big Ten college will need to travel for his or her conference video games in the 2024 season. 1. USCTotal miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 16,134Nodesk video games of distance: Maryland (4,596 miles roundtrip) , Penn State, PurdueWhat it way: USC has a brutal travel time table, having to move discuss with the East Coast two times for matchups with Penn State and Maryland. The Trojans simplest need to travel 34 overall miles down the street for the once a year matchup with rival UCLA on the Rose Bowl, even though. 2. UCLATotal miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 15,412Longest journeys: Rutgers (4,846), Michigan, IndianaIf having to regulate to a cross-country time table for conference play wasn’t dangerous sufficient, UCLA additionally performs nonconference street video games at Hawaii and LSU. UCLA gamers and coaches will be racking up the airline miles.3. Nebraska Total miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 7,022Longest journeys: UCLA (2,532), Penn State, Purdue The Cornhuskers will discuss with Southern California in back-to-back seasons. Nebraska performs UCLA on the Rose Bowl in 2024 and on the Coliseum in 2025 towards USC.4. Iowa Total miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 6,682Longest journeys: USC (3,082), Rutgers, Ohio StateIowa were given the quick finish of the stick to its conference time table in 2024. The Hawkeyes will travel to Southern California to stand USC and Columbus, Ohio, to play Ohio State. Both of the ones groups will be consensus top-10 groups heading into the season. 5. Ohio StateTotal miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 6,496Longest journeys: UCLA (3,946), Michigan State, Penn StateWith the exception of the Rose Bowl shuttle to fight UCLA, Ohio State’s street conference time table may be very manageable. Minnesota and Penn State, in specific, are brief journeys. Total miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 6,470Longest journeys: UCLA (3,494), Penn State, Purdue Northwestern performs 5 street video games, and the matchup with UCLA inflates the team’s travel. Three of the 5 video games are all not up to 700 miles roundtrip. The matchup with Ohio State is the shortest at simply over 560 miles.Total miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 6,436Longest journeys: USC (3,336), Maryland, Nebraska Wisconsin is certainly one of six faculties in the conference that secure a couple of opponent yearly, and the Badgers will need to travel not up to 300 miles to play a kind of secure fighters (Iowa). 8. Minnesota Total miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 6,258Longest journeys: UCLA (3,042), Indiana, MichiganMinnesota heads to the Rose Bowl to play UCLA in 2024, however will get a damage in 2025 because it hosts USC as a substitute of touring again to California. Minnesota additionally simplest has 4 street conference video games subsequent season.Total miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 6,204Longest journeys: USC (3,394), Rutgers, Ohio State Facing each USC and Ohio State at the street is a difficult activity. Illinois discovered themselves with a an identical draw as Iowa in Year 1 of the brand new scheduling structure.10. MichiganTotal miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 5,762Longest journeys: USC (3,886), Rutgers, Illinois The Ohio State-Michigan competition was once, in fact, one of the most rivalries secure by way of the conference. The Wolverines get an excessively favorable street time table, however the real take a look at will be when they face USC at the street. 11. MarylandTotal miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 4,462Longest journeys: Iowa (1,578), Indiana, Illinois Maryland avoids enjoying hassle newbies in their first season however will travel to stand UCLA in 2025.12. RutgersTotal miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 4,322Longest journeys: Minnesota (2,002), Michigan State, Ohio StateWhat it way: Rutgers will be an excessively lengthy travel vacation spot for UCLA and USC. UCLA travels to New Brunswick in 2024 and USC returns the choose the next season. UCLA/USC to Rutgers represents the furthest distance between Power Five conference groups.13. Penn StateTotal miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 3,478Longest journeys: Wisconsin (1,224), Purdue, IndianaPenn State was once the one Big Ten college not to have any secure fighters below the brand new structure. The Nittany Lions host USC and travel to UCLA in 2025.14. Michigan StateTotal miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 3,058Longest journeys: Nebraska (1,284), Maryland, Penn StateMichigan State simplest secure its competition with Michigan going ahead however will necessarily have a home-and-home conference sequence with Indiana and Penn State beginning subsequent 12 months. The Spartans get the risk to host Indiana first.15. Indiana Total miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 2,668Longest journeys: Nebraska (1,098), Wisconsin, Michigan StateIndiana simplest secure its competition with Purdue and will get an opportunity to host the Boilermakers in 2024. Indiana avoids a shuttle to Southern California in 2024 and 2025 as smartly. 16. PurdueTotal miles traveled for Big Ten away video games: 2,436Longest journeys: Maryland (1,260), Wisconsin, Michigan StateRegardless of being certainly one of 8 Big Ten groups to have 5 street video games in 2024, Purdue will have the shortest distance traveled of any team in the conference. However, Purdue did not good fortune out like Indiana because the Boilermakers head to Southern California for a date with UCLA in 2025. require.config({“baseUrl”:”https://sportsfly.cbsistatic.com/fly-0485/bundles/sportsmediajs/js-build”,”config”:{“version”:{“fly/components/accordion”:”1.0″,”fly/components/alert”:”1.0″,”fly/components/base”:”1.0″,”fly/components/carousel”:”1.0″,”fly/components/dropdown”:”1.0″,”fly/components/fixate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/form-validate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/image-gallery”:”1.0″,”fly/components/iframe-messenger”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-article”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-scroll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/loading”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal-iframe”:”1.0″,”fly/components/network-bar”:”1.0″,”fly/components/poll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/search-player”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-button”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-counts”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-links”:”1.0″,”fly/components/tabs”:”1.0″,”fly/components/video”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/easy-xdm”:”2.4.17.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.cookie”:”1.2″,”fly/libs/jquery.throttle-debounce”:”1.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.widget”:”1.9.2″,”fly/libs/omniture.s-code”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/jquery.mobile”:”1.3.2″,”fly/libs/backbone”:”1.0.0″,”fly/libs/underscore”:”1.5.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.easing”:”1.3″,”fly/managers/ad”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/components”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/cookie”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/debug”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/geo”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/gpt”:”4.3″,”fly/managers/history”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/madison”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/social-authentication”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-prefix”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-selector”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/function-natives”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/guid”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/log”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/object-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-vars”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/url-helper”:”1.0″,”libs/jshashtable”:”2.1″,”libs/select2″:”3.5.1″,”libs/jsonp”:”2.4.0″,”libs/jquery/mobile”:”1.4.5″,”libs/modernizr.custom”:”2.6.2″,”libs/velocity”:”1.2.2″,”libs/dataTables”:”1.10.6″,”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns”:”3.0.4″,”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader”:”2.1.2″,”libs/dateformat”:”1.0.3″,”libs/waypoints/infinite”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/inview”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/jquery.waypoints”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/sticky”:”3.1.1″,”libs/jquery/dotdotdot”:”1.6.1″,”libs/jquery/flexslider”:”2.1″,”libs/jquery/lazyload”:”1.9.3″,”libs/jquery/maskedinput”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/marquee”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/numberformatter”:”1.2.3″,”libs/jquery/placeholder”:”0.2.4″,”libs/jquery/scrollbar”:”0.1.6″,”libs/jquery/tablesorter”:”2.0.5″,”libs/jquery/touchswipe”:”1.6.18″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.draggable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.mouse”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.position”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.slider”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.sortable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.touch-punch”:”0.2.3″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.autocomplete”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.accordion”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.menu”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.dialog”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.resizable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.button”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tooltip”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.effects”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.datepicker”:”1.11.4″}},”shim”:{“liveconnection/managers/connection”:{“deps”:[“liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4″]},”liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4”:{“exports”:”SockJS”},”libs/setValueFromArray”:{“exports”:”set”},”libs/getValueFromArray”:{“exports”:”get”},”fly/libs/jquery.mobile-1.3.2″:[“version!fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”],”libs/backbone.marionette”:{“deps”:[“jquery”,”version!fly/libs/underscore”,”version!fly/libs/backbone”],”exports”:”Marionette”},”fly/libs/underscore-1.5.1″:{“exports”:”_”},”fly/libs/backbone-1.0.0″:{“deps”:[“version!fly/libs/underscore”,”jquery”],”exports”:”Backbone”},”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs-1.11.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”,”version!fly/libs/jquery.widget”],”libs/jquery/flexslider-2.1″:[“jquery”],”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns-3.0.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader-2.1.2″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”:[“https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”]},”map”:{“*”:{“adobe-pass”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”,”facebook”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js”,”facebook-debug”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all/debug.js”,”google”:”https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js”,”google-csa”:”https://www.google.com/adsense/search/async-ads.js”,”google-javascript-api”:”https://www.google.com/jsapi”,”google-client-api”:”https://accounts.google.com/gsi/client”,”gpt”:”https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js”,”hlsjs”:”https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/hls.js/1.0.7/hls.js”,”recaptcha”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=loadRecaptcha&render=explicit”,”recaptcha_ajax”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/js/recaptcha_ajax.js”,”supreme-golf”:”https://sgapps-staging.supremegolf.com/search/assets/js/bundle.js”,”taboola”:”https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/cbsinteractive-cbssports/loader.js”,”twitter”:”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”,”video-avia”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/player/avia.min.js”,”video-avia-ui”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/ui/avia.ui.min.js”,”video-avia-gam”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/gam/avia.gam.min.js”,”video-avia-hls”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/hls/avia.hls.min.js”,”video-avia-playlist”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/playlist/avia.playlist.min.js”,”video-ima3″:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js”,”video-ima3-dai”:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3_dai.js”,”video-utils”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”,”video-vast-tracking”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/sb55/vast-js/vtg-vast-client.js”}},”waitSeconds”:300});



