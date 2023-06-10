Troops feel the heat, and several faint, as Prince William reviews military parade

Soldiers parade all through the Colonel’s Review, the ultimate practice session of the Trooping the Colour, the King’s annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON — Several British squaddies have been conquer by way of the warmth on Saturday as they became out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William.

At least 3 guardsmen fainted all through the military parade identified as the Colonel’s Review, during which greater than 1,400 squaddies of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery have been reviewed by way of the inheritor to the throne, who’s honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

The temperature in London on Saturday was once because of hit 30 C (86 F).

Afterwards William tweeted: “A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job.”

The match was once a practice session for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each and every June to mark the monarch’s reliable birthday. King Charles III will oversee the rite on June 17.