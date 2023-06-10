Florida basketball recruiting: John Bol, four-star prospect in 2024 class, commits to Gators

John Bol, a four-star heart in the 2024 recruiting cycle, dedicated to Florida on Saturday over Connecticut, Michigan, Missouri, Texas, USC and Wake Forest. Bol additionally pondered skipping the school basketball direction and becoming a member of Overtime Elite, which is a developmental skilled basketball league for 16–20-year-olds based totally in Atlanta.

“I’m going to the University of Florida,” Bol told 247Sports. “It’s a good program and it’s a really good fit for me. Ultimately, my goal is to make it the NBA and I feel like me being at Florida is the best fit for me. The SEC, how they play there, the style of play is one that I feel like if I go there, I will be successful and ultimately make my goal. Florida is a program where I also think we can make a run. I think that we can make a run and win a championship too.”

Bol, who performs at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kansas, is ranked because the No. 29 prospect total and the No. 3 heart in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He is the highest-ranked prospect Florida trainer Todd Golden has landed since he joined the Gators program from San Francisco closing season.

“Coach Todd, he’s a young coach but really experienced, a really good guy and a really good coach too,” Bol informed 247Sports. “There are a lot of things that I liked about him. I like the way that he talks and I really like the way that he coaches. I was there for a couple of practices and he’s out there with the guys and active. He’s not just on the bench shouting out what to do. He’s also showing them what to do and how to do it. He’s a really good dude and I think he will be able to help me.”

The 7-foot-1 giant guy is helping Florida leap to No. 26 total in the 247Sports 2024 group ratings and 3rd in the SEC at the back of Texas A&M and Auburn. Florida’s different dedication in the category is four-star guard Isaiah Brown, who dedicated to this system closing month.