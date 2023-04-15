Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay surprises pair with Taylor Swift tickets

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two of Taylor Swift’s greatest fanatics were given the risk of an entire life to wait her live performance Friday evening because of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

The bond between Ashlee Tennant and 10-year-old Shamarri is tighter than ever.

- Advertisement -

“She means everything to me,” stated Tennant. “She’s my best friend.”

Tennant is a Big thru Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, and Shamarri is her little.

As other folks ready for Swift’s 2d live performance in Tampa, Big Brothers Big Sisters stated they have been proficient VIP tickets to wonder a fit who’re diehard fanatics.

- Advertisement -

“We had over 150 matches apply, and Shamarri and Ashlee were picked, and they’re going to have a really great experience tonight,” stated Chris Letsos, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

On Friday afternoon, Tennant made a wonder look at Shamarri’s college in Pinellas County to convey her the nice news. The 10-year-old used to be conquer with emotion at simply seeing her absolute best good friend.

“This is really great to be in such a remarkable place, being a part of this organization,” stated Tennant.

- Advertisement -

Letsos stated they’re in nice want of Bigs, explaining that there’s by no means been a better want for younger other folks to have toughen and steering.

“We currently serve around 2,000 young people. We want to serve 1,000 more, 2,000 more because of the great need,” stated Letsos. “We’re looking for caring adults who can carve out a couple of hours a month to get to know a Little, and they can go to their school or they can meet them in their community or participate in one of our specialized programs. All it takes is a little commitment to make a big difference.”

While a live performance is a once-in-a-lifetime enjoy, Letsos shared that it’s the smaller moments that imply essentially the most.

“I’ve heard from so many Littles that the smallest thing, just going to Publix together or just going for walks together or just having someone to talk to makes all the difference in the world,” stated Letsos.