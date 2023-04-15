Dallas Stars playoffs: What you need to know

After completing 2d within the Central Division, Dallas will take at the No. 3 seed Minnesota Wild within the first spherical. Here’s a information to the sequence.

DALLAS — After completing 2d within the Central Division due to ultimate day win via the Colorado Avalanche, the Dallas Stars would be the No. 2 seed and take at the No. 3 seed Minnesota Wild within the first spherical of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

- Advertisement - The best-of-seven sequence between the Stars (47-21-14, 108 issues) and Wild (46-25-11, 103 issues) starts Monday, April 17 at American Airlines Center.

If you have not saved up with the crew too carefully and wish to soar all in to #TexasHockey fever, no worries! We’ve were given you lined. Here is the entirety you need to know concerning the opening spherical for the Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild agenda

Game 1 | Monday, April 17 at 8:30 p.m. | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2

| Monday, April 17 at 8:30 p.m. | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2 Game 2 | Wednesday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS

| Wednesday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS Game 3 | Friday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center | TV: TBS, SN1, TVAS

| Friday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center | TV: TBS, SN1, TVAS Game 4 | Sunday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center | TV: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS

| Sunday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m. | Xcel Energy Center | TV: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS Game 5 | Tuesday, April 25 at TBD | American Airlines Center * | TV: TBD

| Tuesday, April 25 at TBD | American Airlines Center * | TV: TBD Game 6 | Friday, April 28 at TBD | Xcel Energy Center * | TV: TBD

| Friday, April 28 at TBD | Xcel Energy Center * | TV: TBD Game 7 | Sunday, April 30 at TBD | American Airlines Center * | TV: TBD

* If vital

- Advertisement - Radio: Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket will broadcast all Dallas Stars playoff video games.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild season sequence

Dallas break up the sequence with Minnesota, however earned issues in each and every recreation towards the Wild as a result of they dropped two of the matchups in shootouts (getting one level within the standings for an extra time loss).

Dec. 4: Wild 6 , Stars 5 (shootout)

, Stars 5 (shootout) Dec. 29: Stars 4 , Wild 1

, Wild 1 Feb. 8: Wild 1, Stars 4

Feb. 17: Stars 1, Wild 2 (shootout)

- Advertisement -

Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild playoff historical past

The Stars made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second one immediately season. Last yr, Dallas fell in a dramatic seven-game sequence towards the Calgary Flames, shedding 3-2 in extra time in Game 7. This is fourth playoff look up to now 5 years for the Stars and 6th within the closing 10 seasons. The closing playoff sequence the Stars gained was once the 2020 Western Conference Finals. Dallas fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning within the Stanley Cup Finals in six video games.

The Wild is within the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth immediately season, and tenth time within the closing 11 years. The Wild hasn’t gained a playoff sequence for the reason that 2014-15 season.

The closing time Dallas and Minnesota performed each and every different within the playoffs, the Stars gained the sequence in six video games (first spherical, 2016).

Players to watch/Stats

#21 LW Jason Robertson : Stars main scorer, top-10 NHL scorer, crew’s best All-Star

: Stars main scorer, top-10 NHL scorer, crew’s best All-Star #16 C Joe Pavelski : Top 5 +/- in NHL (+42), 3rd on crew in issues (77)

: Top 5 +/- in NHL (+42), 3rd on crew in issues (77) #29 G Jake Oettinger: Top 10 in NHL in each targets allowed according to recreation and save share. Oettinger posted 64 saves in Game 7 towards the Flames closing season. His manufacturing can be a very powerful for a Stars win.

#32 G Filip Gustavsson / #29 G Marc-Andre Fleury : The more youthful, 24-year-old Gustavsson has transform one in every of the freshest goaltenders within the league, rating 2d in targets allowed (2.1) and save share (93.1%) within the NHL. The extra tenured Fleury, who has 165 playoff begins and gained 3 Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, supplies a powerful backup possibility. Minnesota trainer Dean Evason has hinted at the use of each within the sequence.

: The more youthful, 24-year-old Gustavsson has transform one in every of the freshest goaltenders within the league, rating 2d in targets allowed (2.1) and save share (93.1%) within the NHL. The extra tenured Fleury, who has 165 playoff begins and gained 3 Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, supplies a powerful backup possibility. Minnesota trainer Dean Evason has hinted at the use of each within the sequence. #97 LW Kirill Kaprizov: Wild’s main scorer with 75 issues at the yr

Dallas and Minnesota are two of the NHL’s higher defensive groups. The Stars rank 3rd within the league in targets allowed according to recreation (2.62) and Minnesota ranks 7th (2.67).