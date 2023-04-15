Saturday, April 15, 2023
This Is How Many World War II Veterans Live in Colorado | Colorado

With over 50 international locations concerned, and preventing that spanned 3 continents, World War II used to be probably the most devastating and consequential war in human historical past. When the United States used to be drawn into the warfare in December 1941, two years after it all started in Europe, the rustic put each and every useful resource it might spare into the hassle. The American contribution to the victory over the Axis powers used to be no longer simplest in its business scale guns and subject material manufacturing, but additionally in manpower.

Dubbed the good arsenal of democracy, the U.S. manufactured greater than 96,000 bombers, 86,000 tanks, 2.4 million vans, 6.5 million rifles, and billions of greenbacks’ price of provides in the Second World War. The U.S. additionally mobilized extra troops all through the war than every other Allied energy rather than the Soviet Union. In the general yr of the warfare, the choice of active-duty American army team of workers totaled 12.2 million, up from lower than 500,000 in 1940.

Of the 16.3 million Americans who’re estimated to have served in WWII, greater than 400,000 have been killed in motion. Today, simplest 167,284 American veterans who returned house are nonetheless alive.

According to The National WWII Museum, there are nonetheless 2,699 World War II veterans residing in Colorado, the twenty third maximum of all states. WWII veterans contain 0.8% of the state’s overall veteran inhabitants of 348,485. Nationwide, WWII vets account for 1.0% of the whole veteran inhabitants.

Nearly 80 years have handed because the warfare’s finish, and these days, a median of 180 veterans of the war die on a daily basis in the United States. Over the following yr, the choice of WWII veterans is anticipated to fall through more or less part, and through 2034, a little bit greater than 1,000 are prone to nonetheless be alive, in keeping with projections from The National WWII Museum.

Data at the choice of World War II veterans residing in each and every state is from The National WWII Museum and is present as of 2022. Data at the overall choice of veterans in each and every state is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

 

Rank State Living WWII veterans, 2022 All veterans, 2021 Share of veterans who served in WWII (%)
1 California 15,946 1,342,337 1.2
2 Florida 14,823 1,356,882 1.1
3 Pennsylvania 9,675 641,525 1.5
4 New York 9,635 614,289 1.6
5 Texas 8,200 1,408,464 0.6
6 Ohio 6,919 621,890 1.1
7 Illinois 6,114 496,352 1.2
8 Michigan 5,989 474,645 1.3
9 North Carolina 5,061 615,452 0.8
10 Massachusetts 5,006 238,039 2.1
11 New Jersey 4,712 283,485 1.7
12 Indiana 4,583 335,248 1.4
13 Washington 4,176 490,717 0.9
14 Arizona 3,986 454,375 0.9
15 Virginia 3,914 641,144 0.6
16 Minnesota 3,845 265,920 1.4
17 Wisconsin 3,700 303,641 1.2
18 Missouri 3,406 355,424 1.0
19 Georgia 3,299 595,743 0.6
20 Maryland 2,876 332,591 0.9
21 Connecticut 2,810 140,684 2.0
22 Oregon 2,769 259,207 1.1
23 Colorado 2,699 348,485 0.8
24 Kentucky 2,478 237,597 1.0
25 Tennessee 2,372 394,604 0.6
26 Oklahoma 2,301 240,146 1.0
27 South Carolina 2,142 353,056 0.6
28 Nevada 1,791 193,340 0.9
29 Iowa 1,767 162,358 1.1
30 Louisiana 1,600 221,316 0.7
31 Kansas 1,596 147,721 1.1
32 Alabama 1,576 315,142 0.5
33 Mississippi 1,259 155,272 0.8
34 Utah 1,230 114,803 1.1
35 Maine 1,181 98,703 1.2
36 Arkansas 1,144 177,176 0.6
37 New Mexico 1,131 128,924 0.9
38 Nebraska 1,086 109,225 1.0
39 Rhode Island 1,033 49,206 2.1
40 West Virginia 1,021 107,271 1.0
41 New Hampshire 1,004 87,604 1.1
42 Idaho 788 122,331 0.6
43 Montana 758 80,953 0.9
44 Hawaii 672 87,357 0.8
45 Delaware 648 55,516 1.2
46 South Dakota 463 54,403 0.9
47 North Dakota 307 40,250 0.8
48 Wyoming 136 40,910 0.3
49 Vermont 133 31,971 0.4
50 Alaska 99 58,431 0.2

 

