Ben & Jerry’s workers announce plan to unionize in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — About 40 workers on the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store in the Vermont town the place the corporate used to be based introduced Monday that they plan to shape a union.

“Collectively, we have come to embody Ben and Jerry’s slogan of ‘peace, love, and ice cream,’” they stated they wrote to control.

The so-called scoopers on the Burlington, Vt., store stated they have got shaped an organizing committee and petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for an election. They stated they have got the improve of the upstate New York & Vermont bankruptcy of Workers United, the union that began the Starbucks unionization marketing campaign in Buffalo, New York.

“I think of this union as a sign of respect for Ben & Jerry’s,” stated Rebeka Mendelsohn, a shift supervisor and catering lead, in a commentary. “We’re a company that stands for social justice rights and equity, and I want to ensure that this message is translated to all levels of employment.”

Ben & Jerry’s, now owned by way of client items large Unilever, stated organizers simply introduced the plan to the corporate Sunday evening.

It’s ”the most important factor to us, we’re acutely aware of it, and we’re actively running on it,” Ben & Jerry’s spokesman Sean Greenwood wrote in an email.

The shop employees’ letter to management says they want a voice in key decisions over issues such as salaries and health care costs.

“We are taught from the beginning of our employment that equality and justice are integral rights of ours as people. But what happens when Vermont’s Finest are continuously left out of these conversations?”