Lakeland Memory Cafe supports people with dementia and their families

LAKELAND, Fla. — Every Monday morning, a gaggle meets on the Memory Café at First United Methodist Church of Lakeland. Although espresso and refreshments are served, it’s now not a standard cafe.

“We work on the social, spiritual, physical, cognitive and expressive needs,” mentioned qualified dementia practitioner Vicky Pitner.

- Advertisement -

It’s a secure area the place people residing with reminiscence demanding situations can socialize and take part in actions that offer cognitive stimulation. Dave Leahy, who resides with dementia, comes with out concern of being judged.

“You get to know people. No pressure on you or anything else and you just continue from there,” mentioned David.

At the similar time, the Memory Café provides hands-on coaching for families to discover ways to get extra out of an individual who’s affected by dementia. For Kathy Leahy, it’s been an incredible assist in navigating her husband’s reminiscence demanding situations.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve done a lot of research, but as far as different activities to do like the games we play, the drawing, having him read more out loud is a big help,” mentioned Kathy.

The unfastened program comprises studying, dialog, tune, artwork and workout.

An estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older reside with Alzheimer’s dementia. Pitner teaches families learn how to supply suitable cognitive stimulation with out including useless tension.

- Advertisement -

“We work on communication; how do you communicate with someone? The word ‘remember’ we want to take remember out of the vocabulary because when you ask a person who cannot remember, ‘Do you remember?’ You’ll see the shame and embarrassment come on their face,” Pitner mentioned.

The Memory Café coordinator emphasizes that early intervention is important.

“What’s key is engaging. What’s key is meaningful activities. What’s key is keeping social needs met, keeping active, staying out in the community. So often families just stay at home and isolate, and cognition will decline so much faster,” mentioned Pitner.

The Memory Café is open to the general public. Contact Pitner by way of emailing [email protected]