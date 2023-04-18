Downtown/Midtown shooting | Houston, Texas crime news

HOUSTON — Houston police mentioned two other folks had been shot Monday within the Midtown house and the shooter has now not been stuck.

Investigators mentioned it came about round 6 p.m. near the intersection of Gray and Caroline streets.

It’s unclear what led as much as the shooting however investigators mentioned one individual was once killed and every other was once injured.

Police mentioned the shooter was once now not in custody and did not supply an outline.

We have a group at the scene and can post any replace as we get it.

