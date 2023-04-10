Ben Foster saves injury-time penalty as Red Dragons edge thriller

Wrexham took an enormous step against a go back to the EFL on Monday afternoon by way of edging a five-goal thriller 3-2 towards National League identify opponents Notts County on the Racecourse.
With only a unmarried promotion position out of the 5th tier of English soccer’s league ladder to be had, simplest the National League champions can have a assured position in League Two subsequent season. The 2d to head up will come as a results of a play-off.
Both Wrexham, co-owned by way of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney since 2020, and Notts County have been locked on 100 issues previous to kick-off. By the time sport completed, the Red Dragons had unfolded a three-point lead, with a sport in hand and no more than 3 of the common season to head.
With Reynolds and McElhenney in attendance, contemporary temporary signing Ben Foster emerged as Wrexham’s hero of the hour. The veteran goalkeeper, who grew to become 40 final week, stored a 97th minute penalty from Notts County ahead Cedwyn Scott by way of diving low to his proper.
The scoring have been opened by way of the guests deep into first-half stoppage time by way of John Bostock, as soon as controversially signed by way of Tottenham on the age of 16. In the intervening years, he has performed in North America and throughout Europe. Now 31, a surprising free-kick was once his first target since 2016.
But Wrexham drew stage early in the second one half of due to Paul Mullin, whose arrival in north Wales was once featured prominently within the first sequence of Welcome to Wrexham on Disney Plus. His first-time end in the course of the penalty house was once a forty fourth target in all competitions this season.
Wrexham proceeded to take the lead simply over midway thru the second one half of thru Jacob Mendy on the a long way post. But Notts County equalised simplest 5 mins later from captain Kyle Cameron’s stooping back-post header following quick nook.
Read extra about Wrexham’s Hollywood tale
A 3rd target within the area of 9 2d half of mins put Wrexham forward for the second one and ultimate time. This time, Mullin grew to become supplier, capitalising on a botched Notts County clearance to sq. for Elliot Lee to fireplace low previous the goalkeeper.
Notts County concept they’d performed sufficient to grasp a draw on the demise, however Foster was once equivalent to the spot-kick from Scott and the free ball was once hacked to protection by way of Wrexham defenders.
Wrexham want simply seven extra issues from the 12 to be had to them to win the National League and get again into the EFL for the primary time since 2008. Already 24 issues transparent of 3rd position, Notts County are already neatly confident of no less than a playoff berth however desire a miracle in the event that they to come what may grasp automated promotion out of Wrexham’s arms.
Lineups
Wrexham: Foster; O’Connell, Tozer, Jones, Barnett; O’Connor, Mendy, Cannon (Young 84′), Lee; Mullin, Palmer (Dalby 72′)
Notts County: Slocombe; Cameron, Bajrami. Bostock, Chicksen; Rawlinson, Nemane (Jones 77′), Palmer, O’Brien (Austin 69′); Rodrigues (Scott 77′), Langstaff