WATCH: SRH owner Kavya Maran gets angry over cameraman during the match against PBKS – IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad‘s owner Kavya Maran visiting the stadium to support her team is a common sight, and she’s continuously mentioned on social media for her lovable appears during the match. Although Kavya has been the focal point of the digital camera for some time now, she was once noticed a bit of aggravated with the cameraman on Sunday (April 9) amidst her crew’s match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

SRH confronted PBKS in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and emerged victorious in the contest via 8 wickets. Notably, it was once the Punjab-based facet’s first defeat in the season.

Asked to bat first, PBKS were given off to a shaky get started and controlled to attain most effective 143/9 of their allocated 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan performed a lone hand for his facet and scored a super 99 off simply 66 balls, together with twelve fours and 5 sixes. Except for skipper Dhawan, none of the different batters from the PBKS facet may get going, and the crew needed to accept a median general. However, the 37-year-old left-handed batter remained unbeaten for Punjab, saving his crew from getting bundled out. Meanwhile, Mayank Markande was once the select of the bowlers for SRH, claiming 4 wickets for simply 15 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

SRH owner Kavya was once annoyed to look Dhawan status rock-solid on one finish, and the cameraman become the sufferer of her anger. After being proven on the large display, she was once captured telling the digital camera to depart via announcing, “Hatt rey”. The video of Kavya’s response quickly went viral on the web.

Here’s the video:

Coming again to the match, SRH chased down the goal very easily for the lack of simply two wickets in 17.1 overs. Rahul Tripathi was once the big name of the display for the Hyderabad-based crew as he smashed blistering 74 off simply 48 balls. Rahul hammered ten fours and 3 sixes during his knock and was once smartly supported via his captain Aiden Markram who scored a the most important 37 off 21 balls. The duo completed unbeaten in the sport and ensured their crew simply reached the goal.

On the different hand, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar picked up a wicket each and every for PBKS, however they have been not able to prevent the Hyderabad batters from scoring freely.