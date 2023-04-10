Are Dallas Mavericks still front-runners to keep Kyrie Irving?

The Dallas Mavericks close down their stars forward of the postseason however still need to re-sign Kyrie Irving.

DALLAS — The Mavericks close down each Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the overall 3 video games of the season, locking in a lottery select within the NBA Draft and lacking out at the postseason for the primary time since 2019, simply months after buying and selling for Irving on the NBA business time limit.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported ultimate week that regardless of a dropping season brought about by way of accidents and inconsistency and Irving opting for no longer to signal a freelance extension with the Mavericks all over the season, Dallas still plans to re-sign Irving this offseason when he hits unrestricted unfastened company.

According to Haynes, Dallas plans to use the offseason to restock its roster with wing protection and rim protectors to fortify the crew’s Twenty third-ranked protection and supply beef up for All-Stars Irving and Doncic.

This news comes amid a chaotic shut to the season for the Mavericks, with back-to-back losses to Charlotte that successfully ended their season, feedback from Doncic about his non-public frustration during the 12 months, and a contemporary press convention by way of crew governor Mark Cuban that tried to provide an explanation for away the lack of famous person guard Jalen Brunson and reaffirmed the crew’s dedication to head trainer Jason Kidd regardless of a dropping season.

In an episode of the Locked On Mavericks podcast, hosts Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris mentioned Cuban's feedback, the verdict to bench Doncic and Irving beginning Wednesday in opposition to the Bulls, and the crew's deficient efficiency at the courtroom down the stretch of the season.