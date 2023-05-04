Barstool president claims parent company forced him to fire host Ben Mintz for rapping N-word

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Popular Barstool host Ben Mintz used to be fired from the company after pronouncing a racial slur whilst studying rap lyrics on a livestream previous this week.

Mintz, referred to as Mintzy, won backlash when he stated the N-word on his display, ‘Wake Up Mintzy,’ whilst rapping the music ‘1st of Tha Month’ via Bone Thugz-N-Harmony on Monday.

Two days later, Barstool President Dave Portnoy posted a video to Twitter, pronouncing that the company had fired the host.

- Advertisement -

Portnoy added that Barstool’s parent company, Penn Entertainment, had forced him to fire Mintz, claiming the verdict used to be no longer his. Dailymail.com has reached out to Penn for remark.

He claimed that the decision used to be made, regardless of him, Barstool CEO Erika Nardini and longtime skill Dan Katz insisting that Mintz had made a decent mistake.

Popular Barstool host Ben Mintz used to be fired from the company after pronouncing a racial slur

Barstool President Dave Portnoy that their parent company had forced him to fire Mintz

Portnoy added that the decision to fire Mintz used to be revamped fear that the incident may jeopardize regulatory playing licenses around the nation.

‘I hate the verdict. I disagree with the verdict. I do not have made the verdict. But I do not maintain the issues Penn offers with when it comes to state regulators and so on,’ Portnoy instructed The New York Post.

‘Penn paid some huge cash for Barstool and they have got to make the most efficient choices to give protection to their industry. I accept as true with and admire [Penn CEO] Jay [Snowden] that he makes what he thinks is the suitable transfer and that’s the reason all you’ll be able to ask for. Doesn’t imply I’ll all the time agree however once more he offers with issues I wouldn’t have to suppose or maintain.’

In a video pronouncing the firing, Portnoy expressed surprise and disbelief that Mintz’s ‘blameless mistake’ can have affected the company with regulators.

‘They consider there is a professional probability a whole lot of states may pull their licenses as a result of this,’ stated Portnoy.

‘Penn’s a multi-billion greenback company. Without their licenses, they’re a zero-dollar company. Investors, households, workers, 1000’s of other folks — they consider it is their task to give protection to all of this and the one solution is to fire Ben Mintz.

‘I nonetheless disagreed with it, and perhaps I’m naive, however I’m like, ‘There is solely no method anyone can have a look at the clip and suppose the punishment suits the crime.’

‘It makes my pores and skin move slowly pondering a man would lose their task on an blameless mistake. Yes, terrible, however obviously no intent … It’s the whole lot I’ve stood in opposition to for two decades.’

Mintz had apologized for the slur on Twitter, insisting he supposed no hurt on Monday

Mintz himself had up to now apologized for the slur, insisting he supposed no hurt in his movements.

‘This morning, I made an unforgivable mistake slipping on air whilst studying a music lyric,’ Mintz tweeted Monday morning.

‘I supposed no hurt & have by no means felt worse about the rest. I express regret for my movements. I’m really sorry & ashamed of myself.’

Penn paid about $388million for the remainder stake in Barstool Sports that it does not already personal, the sports activities and leisure company introduced in February.

Penn and Barstool Sports first introduced an unique sports activities making a bet and iCasino partnership in early 2020. Penn took a 36 p.c stake of Barstool Sports in February 2020 for roughly $163m, produced from about $135m in money and $28m in non-voting convertible most well-liked inventory.

The preliminary deal integrated a trail for Penn to achieve complete possession of Barstool Sports.

Barstool used to be based in 2003 via Portnoy as a unfastened sports activities and playing newspaper. It is now a virtual platform that covers sports activities, way of life, and leisure with greater than 200 million fans.