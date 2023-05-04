New Port Richey business owner finds new homes for old belongings

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Cathy Lenhardt opened her dream business, Design Savvy Unique Finds, in 2019 with the realization that not anything may prevent her. But then the pandemic hit, bringing forth a large number of demanding situations. Nevertheless, the entrepreneurial spirit of Lenhardt has been known by means of Alignable, which has named her the New Port Richey Local Business Person of the Year for the 3rd 12 months in a row.

At Design Savvy Unique Finds, Lenhardt can frequently be discovered outdoor the shop, refurbishing an old piece of furnishings she present in any person’s attic. She turns them into brand-new treasures that households can not wait to take house. “I have a little bit of everything in here: new, used, gently used, antique, vintage,” stated Lenhardt.

- Advertisement -

Lenhardt comes from a circle of relatives of creditors, and she or he made up our minds to hold at the custom in New Port Richey along with her business. “I get a lot of calls; at my age, a lot of my friends’ parents are passing,” she stated. “I’m getting ready to load in the truck, and I go in and sit and talk with them, and I listen to all their stories about their pieces. If the walls could talk, they are part of many families and generations.”

Lenhardt feels a way of accountability to verify those vintage belongings survive as a substitute of being thrown away. “It’s such a warm feeling cause Cathy has touched it. Cathy put her heart into it, so it’s come to you as almost a hug,” stated Kate Brusik of New Port Richey.

One of the favourite portions of Lenhardt’s business is the chance to present again. She frequently donates furnishings items to charities and households in want. “I was a single mom for a long time and held two jobs, and I know what it’s like to try and acquire a bed,” stated Lenhardt. “She absolutely is able to refurbish things, offers them to organizations, gives them an opportunity to do what they can do,” stated Brusik.

- Advertisement -

The compassion mixed with exhausting paintings has earned Lenhardt popularity as New Port Richey Local Business Person of the Year. “I’m extremely blessed, I’m just honored, I love the community, everybody, I just love that everyone is supporting small business,” stated Lenhardt.

For extra information, click here.