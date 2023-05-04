2023 NFL Draft: Will McDonald IV, Calijah Kancey among the most questionable selections made by each team





One yr in the past, there was once one team that stood out to the writer as having no questionable draft possible choices: the Seattle Seahawks. This yr, two groups had been regarded as with out questionable selections, however the writer recognizes that participant luck is extra necessary than non-public critiques. The writer then is going team-by-team in the AFC and NFC, inspecting the possible choices deemed questionable:

For the Cincinnati Bengals, Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue (Round 4, No. 131 total) was once a flyer on a place that had intensity into Day 3, however Jones ranked decrease on the writer’s non-public board. Justin Shorter, WR, Florida (Round 5, No. 150) has athletic doable however lacked consistency on the box, and Buffalo will want extra from him. Denver’s Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (Round 3, No. 83 total) had excellent ball manufacturing, however the writer didn’t price him as a top-100 prospect, although the Broncos are positive about him. Cleveland’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA (Round 5, No. 140 total) was once a cheap choice for a backup that provides construction doable, as Watson’s value is emerging. Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC (Round 2, No. 54 total) had doable as a pass-rusher, however at 266 kilos, he lacked the bulk to carry up at the level of assault. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU (Round 2, No. 55 total) required additional construction as a route-runner, however Kansas City is usually a excellent touchdown spot. Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan (Round 7, No. 236 total) is transitioning to soccer and desires refinement.

Miami’s draft magnificence of simply 4 selections was once regarded as very a hit by the writer, with head trainer Mike McDaniel including high quality gamers at positions of want, together with South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith, Texas A&M working again Devon Achane, Stanford’s Elijah Higgins, and Michigan’s Ryan Hayes. Jacksonville’s Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers (Round 6, No. 202 total) was once selected by the writer for having been a participant he had no longer studied previous to the draft. The New York Jets’ Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State (Round 1, No. 15 total) has pass-rush doable, however considerations about his play power and skill to give a contribution in run beef up would possibly prohibit his place on the box. Chad Ryland, Ok, Maryland (Round 4, No. 112 total) was once the 2d kicker taken by the New England Patriots in 4 years. Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati (Round 3, No. 100 total) had go back talent, however the price of this talent has lowered in the trendy recreation. Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Ole Miss (Round 4, No. 124 total) was once a excellent addition to Baltimore’s team with doable for dislodging the ball on sack alternatives.

- Advertisement -

Pittsburgh’s seven-player magnificence was once spectacular in the writer’s opinion, with high quality gamers at positions of want. Houston’s Juice Scruggs, OG/C, Penn State (Round 2, No. 62 total), was once a pick out so as to add physicality to the level of touch, although he ranked decrease on the writer’s non-public board. Colton Dowell, WR, Tennessee-Martin (Round 7, No. 228 total) was once no longer for my part watched by the writer, however Tennessee added Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and different offensive items.

Finally, San Francisco’s Jake Moody, Ok, Michigan (Round 3, No. 99 total) was once the 2d kicker taken on this vary, and the writer didn’t believe the resolution in mild of alternative offensive line and secondary wishes. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (Round 1, No. …) was once no longer indexed as questionable, and the writer concluded the article.



