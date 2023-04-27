Bain Consulting Firm Is Latest Target of Chinese Crackdown

In the newest professional scrutiny of a distinguished American industry in China, the government visited the Shanghai places of work of the U.S. control consulting company Bain & Company this month to query its staff.

In a written commentary, Bain stated it’s “cooperating as appropriate with the Chinese authorities,” however declined to remark at the nature of the investigation and whether or not its staff’ telephones and computer systems have been seized throughout the discuss with.

The wondering at Bain got here lower than a month after the government detained 5 Chinese nationals running in Beijing for the Mintz Group, an American consulting corporate with 18 places of work world wide, and closed the department. The 5 Chinese nationals have been held in a single day sooner than their households have been notified that they’d been detained. China’s overseas ministry later stated that the corporate used to be suspected of enticing in illegal industry operations.

Mintz had no instant reaction on Thursday to a request for touch upon whether or not any of its 5 staff have been launched.