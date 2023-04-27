Debt ceiling vote passes in the House





On October 28, 2021, the House of Representatives of the United States Congressional frame handed a invoice to extend the country’s debt ceiling in a slim vote. As consistent with CBS News, even supposing the House Republicans have effectively handed the invoice, it nonetheless has an extended technique to cross ahead of changing into an authentic regulation. The invoice proposes to lift the debt restrict by means of a whopping $1.5 trillion. However, the invoice additionally contains a number of spending cuts to the federal price range.

Scott MacFarlane, the congressional correspondent for CBS News, supplies additional main points in this building.


