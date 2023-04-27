Black, green, golden or red: Know the types of raisins and their benefits

Are you raisin’ your eyebrows at the thought of which type of raisin is best for you? Well, it’s we’re about to explore the world of kishmish and all the different types and health benefits they offer. Get ready to add some variety to your snack game and learn about the benefits of black, red, green, and golden raisins. Let’s discuss some of the most popular types of raisins and their health benefits.

Raisins or kishmish are a tasty and healthy dried grapes that are enjoyed by many people around the world. They are a rich source of minerals, vitamins and fiber that are essential for good health. Raisins are also versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes, making them a popular choice for both sweet and savoury recipes. However, not many people are aware of the different types of raisins that exist and the unique benefits they offer.

Types of raisins and their benefits

There are various types of raisins available and all are nutritious and healthy in their own way. Avni Kaul, a dietitian and nutritionist, explains what each type of raisin has to offer.

1. Black raisins

Black raisins are perhaps the most commonly used type of raisin in households around the world. They are made from grapes that have been dried until they are dark and shriveled. “Black raisins are an excellent source of fiber, iron, and potassium,” says Kaul. They are also rich in antioxidants and can help prevent cell damage caused by free radicals. Some of the known health benefits of black raisins include:

*Prevents hair loss: Black raisins are rich in iron, which is essential for healthy hair growth.

*Purifies and cleanses the intestine: Black raisins contain natural laxatives that help regulate bowel movements and cleanse the intestine.

*Enhances skin health: Black raisins are a good source of vitamins C and E, which are essential for healthy and radiant skin.

2. Red raisins

Red raisins are made from red grapes and are known for their delicious taste and plump texture. They are also sometimes called flame raisins because they are made from flame seedless red grapes. The nutrition expert explains that red raisins are rich in antioxidants and are an excellent source of vitamins C and K. Some of the known health benefits of red raisins include:

* They can reduce the risk of diabetes: Red raisins are rich in fiber, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of diabetes.

* Excellent for dental health: Red raisins contain natural compounds that can help prevent cavities and gum disease.

* Enhance eyesight: Red raisins are a good source of vitamin A, which is essential for healthy eyesight.

3. Green raisins

Green raisins are thin and long. As the name suggests, these are usually dark green in colour. They are juicy and tender and are a popular snack in many Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries. Green raisins are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and are an excellent source of iron. Some of the known health benefits of green raisins include:

* Good for the heart: Green raisins contain natural compounds that can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

* Help prevent anemia: Green raisins are a good source of iron, which is essential for healthy blood cells.

* Assist in digestion: Green raisins contain natural enzymes that help break down food and aid digestion.

4. Golden raisins

Golden raisins are another type of raisin that are often overlooked. They are made from seedless green grapes that have been treated with sulfur dioxide to preserve their light colour. Golden raisins are a good source of fiber, potassium, and iron. They are also high in natural sugars, making them a popular choice for baking and cooking. Some of the known health benefits of golden raisins include:

* Helps with digestion: Golden raisins are a good source of dietary fiber, which can help regulate digestion and prevent constipation.

* Boosts energy: Golden raisins are high in natural sugars, which provide a quick and easy source of energy.

* Promote bone health: Golden raisins contain calcium and magnesium, which are essential for strong and healthy bones.

Which type of raisin is best for health?

“You may opt for any of your favourite raisins out of these several types of kishmish as they are all filled with minerals, vitamins, and fiber that help digestion, improve iron, and keep bones strong,” says Kaul. All types of raisins have health benefits and are good for you in moderation. The colour of the raisin is determined by the type of grape and the drying process, and as described, each colour has its own unique flavor and nutrient profile.