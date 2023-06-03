Austin police say suspect in 2 killings may be involved in nearly a dozen more – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) – The Austin Police Department introduced on May 27 that a guy had come ahead and confessed to killing two folks, main government to research his conceivable connection to as much as 10 different murders.

Raul Meza Jr., 62, contacted the police on May 24 and admitted to murdering his 80-year-old roommate, Jesse Fraga. Meza additionally implicated himself in the 2019 killing of 66-year-old Gloria Lofton, consistent with officers on the Austin Police Department’s news convention on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Meza has been detained on 4 fees, together with capital homicide, following a five-day manhunt and is being hung on a $1 million bond, as according to court docket information.

Upon his arrest, Meza used to be discovered sporting a bag containing duct tape, zip ties, and a gun loaded with additional rounds, consistent with police. “Mr. Meza said he was ready and prepared to kill again and he was looking forward to it,” said Det. Patrick Reed, who responded Meza’s preliminary name and spoke to him once more following his arrest.

“The caller stated, ‘My name is Raul Meza, and you are looking for me,’ ” Reed mentioned throughout the news convention. “Meza then went on to detail his relationship with Jesse Fraga and detailed the manner in which he murdered Mr. Fraga, including details that had not yet been released to the public.”

- Advertisement -

CNN reached out to Meza’s court-appointed legal professional for remark, however no reaction used to be given.

The Austin police are these days investigating the likelihood that Meza may were involved in more homicides.

(*2*) mentioned Austin Police Det. Katy Conner on the news convention.

- Advertisement -

In 1982, Meza used to be charged with the homicide of an eight-year-old lady and served about 11 years of a 30-year sentence, consistent with the Austin police.

Bruce Mills, who investigated the 1982 homicide case and is these days Austin’s assistant period in-between town supervisor, believes that Meza will have to have served more time for the crime.

“Commits capital murder, pleads to murder, is released 11 years later, and has killed how many people? We don’t know,” Mills mentioned. “Justice was not served. So, there was a travesty of justice totally in this case.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper for your inbox