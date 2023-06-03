Arlington monastery accuses Fort Worth bishop, diocese of theft







The Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity Discalced Carmelite Nuns in Arlington, Texas is in a prison dispute with a bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth. An amended lawsuit used to be filed by means of the monastery on Friday, accusing Bishop Michael Olson and the diocese of defamation and theft of non-public assets. They are in the hunt for a minimum of $1 million in financial aid.

According to the swimsuit, Olson pressured Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach to show over her pc, iPad, and mobile phone, which the swimsuit claims are assets of the monastery. Although the diocese has since returned these things, the swimsuit states that they made a replicate forensic symbol of the units, retaining onto the information, and refusing to go back it. - Advertisement -

The lawsuit states that “The information the Defendants hold is the private property of the Plaintiffs. It contains, private correspondence, private documents, extensive medical records (a violation of the HIPPA laws), the financial information of the Plaintiffs, including but not limited to donor lists, the Defendants did not have prior access to.” The swimsuit argues that this information is the non-public assets of Gerlach and the monastery and isn’t related to the canonical investigation which the Diocese of Fort Worth has mentioned is now concluded.

The swimsuit additionally alleges that the diocese and Olson have deliberately intruded at the monastery’s solitude and seclusion, and that they wrongfully exercised dominion and keep watch over over the monastery’s assets.

The diocese of Fort Worth launched a remark on May sixteenth declaring that Gerlach had violated her vows of chastity with a clergyman from outdoor the Fort Worth diocese and had dedicated sins in opposition to the Sixth Commandment, in addition to committing grave misconduct. Bobo, one of the legal professionals representing the monastery, known as those statements “patently false and defamatory.” - Advertisement -

The petition is looking for a declaration from the court docket that the copied information from the monastery’s units must be returned. The diocese must no longer have the authority to clutch their assets, nor the authority to get admission to their personal generation or accounts, nor have possession over any of the monastery’s belongings.

Gerlach used to be brushed aside from the monastery following a decree from Vatican City. Bobo disputes the decree, declaring that it has no authority over the legislation of Texas. “We will proceed to press on representing the sisters in line with the legislation of the State of Texas, for which Bishop Michael Olson is matter to,” mentioned Bobo.