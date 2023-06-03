Social media & business coach helps entrepreneurs find their digital footing

SAN ANTONIO – Christina Olivarez, a social media and business coach from San Antonio, understands the significance of getting a powerful digital presence in these days’s bustling on-line marketplace. As the founding father of The Social Butterfly Gal and Hustle+Socialize, she stocks guidelines for entrepreneurs with Money Q&A to assist them find their footing within the digital international.

Olivarez began her social media mission by way of managing social media for purchasers, spotting an opening available in the market. Drawing from her talents in broadcast journalism, writing, and advertising and marketing, she keen on figuring out marketplace companies successfully on-line. The pandemic additional drove house the desire for social media advertising and marketing, as extra folks started to depend on on-line platforms.

To make a leap forward within the digital noise and stand out, Olivarez advises aspiring entrepreneurs to grasp the intricacies of social media and keep in keeping with updates whilst leveraging a group. She additionally believes within the energy of mentoring younger ladies and providing alternatives for younger Latinas via her involvement with Latinitas, a company that empowers ladies in media and tech.

With her upcoming Hustle+Socialize convention on June 10, Olivarez goals to toughen minority businesswomen and assist them construct their talents and self belief. The convention nonetheless has availability, and access costs will exchange as the development nears the date. More information at the convention and costs may also be discovered here.

If you wish to have to connect to Olivarez, you’ll be able to seek advice from her Instagram here or The Social Butterfly Gal web site here. Watch all of the Money Q&A with Christina Olivarez within the video participant to be informed extra about her tale and social media advertising and marketing guidelines.

Have questions or tale concepts? Email [email protected]