Astros mock Athletics’ low attendance numbers on Twitter following blowout in win in Oakland

The Oakland Athletics are having a hard begin to the 2023 MLB season with a document of 10-45, the worst in the league. The Houston Astros added to their distress, beating the A’s 10-1 on Sunday. The Astros’ Twitter account took the chance to troll the A’s by means of tweeting, “10 runs in front of tens of fans,” accompanied by means of a video of Yordan Alvarez’s ninth-inning solo house run. It has since been got rid of from the account.

This loss is a part of a bigger shedding streak for the A’s, who’ve misplaced all 11 video games since May 17. During the weekend’s three-game collection, the Astros outscored the A’s 21-6. The A’s are recently on tempo for a 29-133 document, which might be MLB’s worst mark because the 1899 season.

The low attendance numbers are including insult to harm for the A’s. According to Baseball Reference, the A’s are averaging simplest 8,887 lovers in step with recreation, the bottom in the league. No different MLB crew is averaging not up to 12,000 lovers in step with contest. This isn’t a brand new development for the A’s, as additionally they had the league’s lowest moderate attendance in 2022 at 7,915 lovers in step with recreation.

The A’s plan to relocate to Las Vegas, and feature proven renderings of a possible $1.5 billion stadium to be constructed on the Las Vegas Strip. However, no deal has been finalized. The 2023 low attendance numbers got here after the crew’s proposal to transport to Las Vegas was once introduced.