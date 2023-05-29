Explaining Jimmy Garoppolo situation with Raiders, plus DeAndre Hopkins landing spots, division power rankings





Welcome to the Monday version of the Pick Six publication! We hope you are taking part in your Memorial Day, until you are a Raiders fan, since the Jimmy Garoppolo drama is inflicting some critical fear. Despite being a usually quiet time at the NFL calendar, Garoppolo’s injured left foot has led to rather a stir. Today, we will be discussing all of the main points of his situation in addition to doable landing spots for recently-released DeAndre Hopkins. Don’t overlook to remind your folks to enroll in the publication. Simply click on right here to get them began. Let’s dive into these days’s content material!

1. Today’s Show: Offseason Mailbag

During the NFL offseason, we love to combine issues up with a listener mailbag. In these days’s episode, we resolution a few attention-grabbing questions, together with our prediction for which rookie extensive receiver may have the most efficient season. We believe elements comparable to how a lot taking part in time the receiver is predicted to get and whether or not they are going to be taking part in on a pass-heavy offense. Quentin Johnston, who used to be picked at twenty first total by means of the Chargers, is our best select. We additionally speak about the Chargers’ expectancies for the impending season, as we consider they have got a skilled staff that are meant to goal to win no less than one playoff recreation to keep away from unhappiness.

2. Raiders would possibly want a new beginning QB: There’s Jimmy Garoppolo drama in Las Vegas

The Raiders would possibly want to get started on the lookout for a brand new quarterback because of considerations that Jimmy Garoppolo would possibly by no means play for them after signing with the staff in March. Garoppolo technically failed his bodily examination because of an injured left foot, and the Raiders granted him an harm waiver to signal him. However, the staff has no longer paid him but and may reduce him till he passes a bodily. Garoppolo’s harm is a reason for fear, however there don’t seem to be many loose agent QB choices to be had. We counsel Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, or Teddy Bridgewater as doable applicants for the Raiders to believe.

3. DeAndre Hopkins landing spots

Arizona Cardinals’ unexpected choice to unlock DeAndre Hopkins has many questioning the place he’ll finally end up subsequent. We’ve arise with some doable landing spots for the All-Pro receiver, together with the Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens, and Chargers. Hopkins has expressed hobby in taking part in with quarterbacks Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert, which can give the ones groups a bonus. Additionally, there are a couple of dark-horse landing spots value taking into consideration such because the Titans, who play in a susceptible division and would take pleasure in Hopkins’ addition.

