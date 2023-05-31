Wednesday, May 31, 2023
type here...
Texas

Another dog abandoned on Dowdy Ferry Road area of southern Dallas

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Another dog abandoned on Dowdy Ferry Road area of southern Dallas


The newest surveillance video has investigators on the lookout for the suspects who abandoned a dog alongside the infamous southern Dallas street and others who rescued it.

Previous article
Germany orders closure of four out of five Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move
Next article
Man shot in arm in Fort Myers

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks