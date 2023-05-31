Man shot in arm in Fort Myers

On Tuesday morning, a person used to be shot in the arm in Fort Myers, and the police are these days on the lookout for the shooter. The incident reportedly started at Lookers Gentleman’s Club, situated on Fowler Street, in keeping with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The injured guy used to be in a position to move himself to the health center, and fortuitously, his wounds weren’t life-threatening. As the police performed their investigation, the southbound lanes of Fowler Street have been closed off for a time frame.