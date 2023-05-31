Germany orders closure of four out of five Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move

Germany says it has advised Russia to near four out of five consulates in Germany in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow set a prohibit for the quantity of German embassy personnel and comparable our bodies that may function in Russia

BERLIN — The German executive mentioned Wednesday that it has advised Russia to near four out of five consulates in Germany in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow set a prohibit for the quantity of personnel on the German embassy and comparable our bodies in Russia.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger advised journalists in Berlin that the measure is meant to create a “parity of personnel and structures” between the 2 nations.

The Russian executive lately mentioned that an higher prohibit of 350 German executive officers, together with the ones operating in cultural our bodies and faculties, can stay in Russia. Burger mentioned this implies Germany should close its consulates in Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad through November. Only the embassy in Moscow and the consulate in St. Petersburg will stay open, he mentioned.

He mentioned Russia can be allowed to proceed working the embassy in Berlin and one additional consulate after the tip of the yr.

The move displays a brand new low in members of the family between Moscow and Berlin since Russia’s assault on Ukraine in February 2022.

Burger mentioned the move was once regrettable, however added that the struggle supposed there was once “simply no basis” for a lot of bilateral actions between the 2 nations anymore.

“But it is the behavior of the Russian side that has brought us into this situation,” he mentioned.

Burger mentioned Germany’s choice to pay attention its final personnel in the embassy and a key consulate will “preserve the diplomatic presence in Russia.”