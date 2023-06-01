Alex Rodriguez ‘shocked and surprised’ by ex-teammate Doug Mientkiewicz’s disparaging comments

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) megastar, Alex Rodriguez, expressed feeling “shocked and surprised” after his former highschool and New York Yankees teammate, Doug Mientkiewicz, made some adverse comments about him in a up to date podcast.

Last week, all the way through an version of the “Foul Territory” podcast, Mientkiewicz used to be interviewed by former Minnesota Twins teammate A.J. Pierzynski, and used to be requested if Rodriguez recognizes him in public settings.

Mientkiewicz remarked that Rodriguez does recognize him most effective “in a certain setting” and has distanced himself from his highschool teammates. Additionally, he said that Rodriguez used to be “going to die a lonely man.”

Although the comments have been made, Rodriguez stated they didn’t trouble him. The 14-time All-Star said his marvel over the placement, declaring to USA Today that he concept the comments have been “strange” as a result of he had all the time thought to be Mientkiewicz a pal.

In a next interview with Fox 5 NY’s Rosanna Scotto, Rodriguez elaborated extra on his emotions about what Mientkiewicz had stated. He said that he used to be now not one to speak publicly negatively about his teammates, particularly the ones from highschool. He additionally defined that regardless of the good fortune and the space from his highschool days, he would by no means put out of your mind his highschool partners, indicating that it used to be meant to be a time to seem again upon with fond recollections.