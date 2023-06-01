DeAndre Hopkins sends cryptic tweet days after becoming free agent; two teams all but rule out signing WR

DeAndre Hopkins, the five-time Pro Bowl vast receiver, is lately a free agent and the teams which are pursuing him are but to be printed. However, reviews recommend that the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills attempted to procure Hopkins but failed prior to his unlock but they nonetheless cling hobby in signing him. The teams that aren’t pursuing Hopkins have brazenly declared their disinterest in him, such because the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. In reaction to their loss of hobby, Hopkins tweeted a cryptic message.

Hopkins just lately signed with Klutch Sports after to start with representing himself. His new agent, Kelton Crenshaw, additionally represents different NFL gamers reminiscent of DeVonta Smith, Chase Young, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

While the Jets said that they have got no plans of signing Hopkins and love their present roster, the Titans didn’t outright rule out signing him but said that they’re centered at the gamers they lately have. Hopkins has had an outstanding profession with the eighth maximum receiving yards within the NFL’s historical past in a participant’s first ten seasons and the fourth-most receptions after the similar length. He has been decided on to the Pro Bowl 5 occasions and has completed first-team All-Pro three times in his decade-long NFL profession. Despite simplest taking part in 9 video games within the earlier season, he controlled to moderate 7.1 catches consistent with sport (fourth in NFL) and 79.7 receiving yards consistent with sport (10th in NFL).

Hopkins is a superb asset to any crew and is eagerly in the hunt for new alternatives to end up his price within the 2023 season.