Aaron Hicks signs with Orioles as ex-Yankees outfielder stays in AL East; Cedric Mullins lands on IL

The Baltimore Orioles have lately signed veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks to a major-league contract. Hicks used to be designated for project after which launched via the division-rival New York Yankees. The Orioles had a emptiness on the 40-man roster that Hicks fills. The Orioles have additionally positioned outfielder Cedric Mullins on the 10-day injured listing because of a strained proper groin.

Mullins is likely one of the Orioles’ most efficient gamers after having 53 video games this season with a slash line of .263/.356/.479 (132 OPS+), 23 extra-base hits, 13 stolen bases, and very good middle fielding. Mullins’ damage led the Orioles so as to add Hicks to the group. There is not any affirmation but on how lengthy Mullins will likely be out.

On the opposite hand, Hicks, at 33 yrs. outdated., struggled badly this season that resulted in the Yankees chopping him unfastened. He slashed handiest .188/.263/.261 with one house run in 28 video games for the Yankees.

Despite Hicks’ deficient efficiency, the Orioles are nonetheless required to pay greater than $27 million for his contract, however they are going to handiest pay the league minimal, whilst the Yankees are obliged to hide the remainder.

The Orioles, who lately have a 34-20 document, are positioned 2nd in the cruel American League East.

