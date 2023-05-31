



Less than 100 days clear of Week 1 of the 2023 faculty soccer season, it is time to get started finalizing the agenda with kickoff occasions and tv information for one of the vital greatest games of the 12 months. Getty Images reported on Tuesday that the SEC on CBS, which is regarded as as the most important draw within the game, has introduced one of the vital matchups and kickoff occasions that might be featured on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ q4.

The 2023 SEC on CBS recreation of the week agenda kicks off on Sept. 16 when Georgia hosts South Carolina at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, at 3:30 p.m. ET. As the two-time reigning nationwide champion and probably the most favorites to say the College Football Playoff, the Bulldogs might be searching for a three-peat, whilst the Gamecocks, who knocked off CFP contenders Tennessee and Clemson in consecutive weeks final season, will glance to proceed their successful momentum underneath the management in their megastar quarterback Spencer Rattler.

CBS could have doubleheaders on Oct. 14 (midday and three:30 p.m.) and Nov. 4 (3:30 p.m. and seven:45 p.m.). The Georgia-Florida contention might be broadcast on CBS as is custom on Oct. 28 reside from Jacksonville, Florida. Later within the 12 months, the community will elevate Missouri-Arkansas on Black Friday (Nov. 24) at 4 p.m.. CBS may even convey you the large one — the SEC Championship Game — on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In addition to the SEC on CBS agenda, the community may even air the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m., in addition to the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. Among the choices for the Oct. 14 doubleheader in Week 7 are Arkansas at Alabama, Auburn at LSU, Florida at South Carolina, and Texas A&M at Tennessee. Oct. 21 will get started with Air Force at Navy at midday prior to the SEC Game of the Week. CBS audience might be handled to a major time doubleheader on Nov. 4 with Week 11 choices together with LSU at Alabama, Arkansas at Florida, and Texas A&M at Ole Miss.

These choices, and the remainder of the yet-to-be-determined matchups within the agenda above, might be introduced six to twelve days upfront of the games.

The complete agenda with HTML tags is as follows:

