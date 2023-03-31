Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj to headline COLORS’ upcoming show ‘Suhaagan’ : Bollywood News

Family is the place lifestyles beginslove by no means ends. Howevernot everyone seems to be blessed with the boon of LOVE. Shedding mild in this harsh realityCOLORS will probably be quickly launching a brand new show Suhaagan presenting a heart-touching tale of Bindiya. Set in opposition to the backdrop of Uttar Pradeshthe upcoming show will characteristic kid actors Aakriti Sharma Kurangi Nagrajwho will play the jobs of younger Bindiya Payalrespectively. Produced by means of Rashmi Sharma conceptualized by means of Vivek Bahlthe show guarantees to be an enchanting story of familylovedeceit that can ring a bell with the audiences.

Aakriti Sharma Kurangi Nagraj to headline COLORS’ upcoming show ‘Suhaagan’

Set to be observed essaying the function of BindiyaAakriti Sharma says“I feel privileged to be a part of COLORS’ ‘Suhaagan’ which showcases the significance of having a supportive family. I am thrilled to be essaying the character of Bindiya who always maintains a positive outlook towards life. She is a strong determined individual I can’t wait for the viewers to watch our hard work come to life.”

Ahead of taking part in Payal’s personaKurangi Nagraj says“Suhaagan gives a wonderful tale of 2 sisterswho are unaware in their members of the family’ greed. I’m excited to painting the nature of Payala energetic lady with desires of a higher lifestyles. The show goals to provide an attractive tale with relatable characters. I’m hoping that the audience include me on this function bathe love at the upcoming show.”

Suhaagan will air soononly on COLORS.

