Man charged in 20-plus calls of false threats in US, Canada

SEATTLE — U.S. government on Thursday stated they arrested a Washington state guy who made greater than 20 “swatting” calls across the nation and in Canada, prompting actual emergency responses to his faux studies of bombs, shootings or different threats.

Ashton Connor Garcia, 20, of Bremerton, used voice-over-internet generation to hide his identification as he positioned the calls remaining yr — and he handled them as leisure, broadcasting them at the social media platform Discord, federal prosecutors stated.

He faces 10 criminal counts filed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Washington, that might carry as much as a decade in jail. Court information didn’t in an instant point out if Garcia had an lawyer who would possibly discuss on his behalf.

“Every time Mr. Garcia is alleged to have made one of his false reports to law enforcement, he triggered a potentially deadly event — sending heavily armed police officers to an address where they mistakenly believed they would confront someone who was armed and dangerous,” Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown stated in a news liberate. “Fortunately, no person used to be harm, however the unpredictable and terrifying dynamic those calls created for Mr. Garcia’s alleged sufferers can’t be overstated.”

Garcia’s arrest came as a spate of threats and false reports of shooters have been pouring into schools and colleges across the country, unnerving officials, parents and students who are already on edge about actual school shootings — including at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, this week.

Computer-generated calls on Wednesday made hoax claims about active shooters in Pennsylvania, and a day earlier, nearly 30 Massachusetts schools received fake threats.

Garcia is not accused of having sent SWAT teams to schools. Instead, prosecutors say, in several cases he collected personal information about his victims and threatened to send emergency responses to their homes unless they turned over money, credit card information or sexually explicit images.

Law enforcement entered some of the homes with guns drawn and detained people inside, authorities said.

In other cases, he called in fake bomb scares for the Fox News station in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 28 and for a flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles on Aug. 23. In another instance, he is accused of threating to bomb an airport in Los Angeles unless he received $200,000 in Bitcoin.

The indictment does not indicate how investigators identified Garcia as a suspect.

Garcia placed the calls to agencies in California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oho, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Edmonton, in Alberta, Canada, the indictment said.

Authorities have warned that such hoaxes can end up fatal. In 2017, a police officer in Wichita, Kansas, shot and killed a person whilst responding to a hoax emergency name. This month, town agreed to pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit, with the cash to visit the 2 kids of 28-year-old Andrew Finch.