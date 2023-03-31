Dallas County: Heavy police presence in Sunnyvale neighborhood







SUNNYVALE, Texas — A heavy legislation enforcement presence used to be reported out of doors of Sunnyvale after police officers mentioned a person who used to be suspected of riding a stolen automobile led officials on a pursuit in portions of Dallas and Kaufman County. The chase began simply after 6 p.m. in Terrell. Law enforcement deployed spikes to forestall the pursuit, however the suspect persisted riding. The Texas Department of Public Safety mentioned the suspect crashed the auto and fled the scene on foot. According to officers, there have been two folks, together with the suspect, in the automobile on the time. DPS mentioned the suspect did have a gun and shot towards deputies, who returned fireplace. It used to be unclear if the suspect used to be hit, officers mentioned. Officials imagine there is not any risk to the general public since the suspect is contained in a wooded house. One particular person used to be taken into custody in a while after 9 p.m., however officers mentioned it wasn't the man who shot at police. The Town of Sunnyvale requested citizens dwelling in the Meadowlake Subdivision house of Jobson Road and the north provider highway U.S. 80 to refuge in position and lock their doorways till in a different way notified. Responding businesses to the scene incorporated Sunnyvale Police, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Dallas Police, Mesquite Police and Garland Police. No different main points have been launched. This is a growing tale.





