72 Same Energy Quotes to Inspire and Motivate You

When you fit anyone else’s power and reflect that individual it will possibly carry the 2 of you nearer and create rapport.

When you center of attention your power on what issues probably the most to then you you’ll make nice leaps ahead in opposition to your desires and objectives.

In as of late’s post I’d like to encourage you to use your personal power in a useful manner. This is 72 of the most productive similar power quotes.

I am hoping you’ll in finding one thing motivating and helpful right here.

And if you wish to have extra uplifting inspiration then take a look at this post with quotes on sure power and this one stuffed with stay pushing quotes.

Inspirational Same Energy Quotes

“Energy and persistence conquer all things.”

– Benjamin Franklin

“That is, they started with nothing but ambition and energy, the same way most of us start.”

– Brian Tracy

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new. ”

– Socrates

“Being offended creates the same destructive energy that offended you in the first place – so transcend your ego and stay in peace.”

– Wayne Dyer

“If we keep moving with the same energy and seriousness, and covering all of the areas, we should be able to reach an agreement.”

– Nabil Sha’ath

“It takes the same energy to think small as it does to think big. So dream big and think bigger.”

– Daymond John

“It takes the same amount of energy to worry as it does to be positive. Use your energy to think positive and positive things will happen.”

– Joel Osteen

“Winners must learn to relish change with the same enthusiasm and energy that we have resisted it in the past.”

– Tom Peters

“What I try to do is create an energy, create an excitement, but at the same time keep everybody focused and realize it’s still just a game, that we have to move the football.”

– Joey Harrington

“You each have the same energy and it sings within you. You need not be shy of it, it is your own. You need not look to gurus, or Gods, or Seths. It dwells within your own being.”

– Jane Roberts

“We can bring positive energy into our daily lives by smiling more, talking to strangers in line, replacing handshakes with hugs, and calling our friends just to tell them we love them.”

– Brandon Jenner

“The Law of Attraction responds the same way your mind does: it hears what you don’t want, when you hear yourself make a statement containing the words don’t, not, or no, you are actually giving attention to what you don’t want. Remember, you attract to your life whatever you give your attention, energy, and focus to whether wanted or unwanted.”

– Michael Losier

Stop striking an effort into those that display no effort in opposition to you. There’s handiest such a lot you’ll do ahead of you might be wasting precious power and time.”

– Unknown

“Everybody has the same energy potential. The average person wastes his in a dozen little ways. I bring mine to bear on one thing only: my paintings, and everything else is sacrificed to it… myself included.”

– Pablo Picasso

(*72*)

– Dave Carolan

Uplifting Same Energy Quotes

“Worrying is wasted time. Use the same energy for doing something about whatever worries you.”

– Oprah Winfrey

“Life is energy and, as such, it belongs to all, reaches all, and blesses all.”

– Donna Goddard

“Give back the same energy! Keep your promises! You don’t know when the earth will swallow up it’s diamond!”

– Shiweva Maria

“It takes the same energy to complain as it does to compliment. When there is a short circuit, there is a complaint, and when the energy is flowing, there is a compliment.”

– Harbhajan Singh Yogi

“There is a single energy of God and the saints, they are living icons of Christ, being the same as He is, by grace rather than by assimilation.”

– Maximus the Confessor

“Don’t dwell on what went wrong. Instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energies on moving forward finding the answer.”

– Denis Waitley

“The secret of life? The energy you give out to others attracts more of the same energy back to you.”

– Steven Aitchison

“Because time itself is like a spiral, something special happens on your birthday each year: The same energy that God invested in you at birth is present once again.”

– Menachem Mendel Schneerson

“Emotions are not ‘bad.’ At the roots of our emotions are primal energies which can be put to fruitful use. Indeed…the energies of enlightenment arises from the very same natural origins as those which give rise to our everyday passions and emotions.”

– James H. Austin

“Too many of us are hung up on what we don’t have, can’t have, or won’t ever have. We spend too much energy being down, when we could use that same energy – if not less of it – doing, or at least trying to do, some of the things we really want to do.”

– Terry McMillan

“Every day we’re given a choice: We can relax and float in the direction that the water flows, or we can swim hard against it. If we go with the river, the energy of a thousand mountain streams will be with us . . . if we resist the river, we will feel rankled and tired as we tread water, stuck in the same place.”

– Elizabeth Lesser

“I love you like a river that understands that it must learn to flow differently over waterfalls and to rest in the shallows. I love you because we are all born in the same place, at the same source, which keeps us provided with a constant supply of water. And so, when we feel weak, all we have to do is wait a little. The spring returns, and the winter snows melt and fill us with new energy.”

– Paulo Coelho

“If you don’t like me, if you like me; both are equally cool. I send love and positive energy to all those people in their lives. I hope they find where they’re meant to be.”

– Willow Smith

“God has a tremendous sense of humor! Religion remains something dead without a sense of humor as a foundation to it. God would not have been able to create the world if he had no sense of humor. God is not serious at all. Seriousness is a state of disease; humor is health. Love, laughter, life, they are aspects of the same energy.”

– Rajneesh

“Feed people the same energy you want from them. It’s that simple.”

– Anna Brianna

“You attract the energy that you give off. Spread good vibes. Lend chill and calm vibes. Add curiosity to meet people with that same mindset.”

– Jake Donner

“I’m not going to give the same energy. I am going to give more of myself. If everyone thinks like that, it’s going to be something incredible.”

– Hanley Ramirez

“Always behave like a duck. Keep calm and unruffled on the surface, but paddle like hell underwater.”

– Unknown

“Positive thoughts, words, and actions create positive feelings. Positive feelings generate positive energy.”

– Nozer Kanga

“Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.”

– Oprah Winfrey

Insightful Same Energy Quotes

“The same energy used to point out someone’s flaws, can be used to work on your own.”

– Mark Sutton

“If they would only expend the same amount of energy loving their fellow men, the devil would die in his own tracks of ennui.”

– Helen Keller

“Let’s face it: if you and I have the same capabilities, the same energy, the same staff, if the only thing that’s different between you and me is the products we can get, and I can get a better product than you, I’m going to be a better chef.”

– Thomas Keller

“But at the same time, if I have the ability to influence people, and we have X amount of energy in the day, it’s not even our option anymore – it’s our duty to do something positive in the world.”

– Lilly Singh

“The law of conservation of energy tells us we can’t get something for nothing, but we refuse to believe it.”

– Isaac Asimov

“Don’t hold on to anger, hurt or pain. They steal your energy and keep you from love.”

– Leo Buscaglia

“Everything is energy and that’s all there is to it. Match the frequency of the reality you want and you cannot help but get that reality. It can be no other way. This is not philosophy. This is physics.”

– Albert Einstein

“I’m giving the same energy given to me as childish and pretty that seems. Sometimes maturity means putting your peace of mind before anything else. Gone are those the blue lines tick and you wait silently for replies. Sitting in a corner rethinking yourself worth.

A torn label stamped on your heart called self esteem considering those feelings that never once thought about yours. Wondering how everyone else feels except you. I’m giving back the energy you send. Call me pretty, I say “Good Riddance”.”

– Hope Kponi

“I have to say that I approach every project with the same energy. I also think that, since I started producing, I see the process from a different perspective, which affects the way I jump on board immediately.”

– Olivia Wilde

“If the same energy went into marketing movies to women as they do on the other demographics we might see more of a spike.”

– Callie Khouri

“I used to think that to become free you had to practice like a samurai warrior, but now I understand that you have to practice like a devoted mother of a newborn child. It takes the same energy but has a completely different quality. It’s compassion and presence rather than having to defeat the enemy in battle.”

– Jack Kornfield

“You can die from someone else’s misery. Emotional states are as infectious as diseases. So surround yourself with positive people.”

– Unknown

“We have to water the right seeds. If we do that, we can shift our habit energy–that negative loop that contributes to our suffering into mindfulness.”

– Karen Rinaldi

“In speaking of the Energy of the field, however, I wish to be understood literally. All energy is the same as mechanical energy, whether it exists in the form of motion or in that of elasticity, or in any other form. The energy in electromagnetic phenomena is mechanical energy.”

– James Clerk Maxwell

“Don’t waste energy. Put as much of your energy as you can into what truly matters to you. You’ll enjoy life more and get better and quicker positive results.”

– Rip Miller

“Water gushing out of thousands of springs at different places cannot move the wheels of a big engine to carry out very heavy tasks. But the channeled flow of the same water in the bed of a stream will, however, be irresistible and can become a source of tremendous energy.”

– Gulzarilal Nanda

“Keep going. Keep that energy up. No matter if obstacles appear or you have a setback. It’s a natural part of the process so don’t let that drag you and your mind down.”

– Unknown

“We are all part of the same energy that envelops.”

– Persis Khambatta

“In times of great stress or adversity, it’s always best to keep busy, to plow your anger and your energy into something positive.”

– Lee Iacocca

“Energy is the power that drives every human being. It is not lost by exertion but maintained by it, for it is a faculty of the psyche.”

– Germaine Greer

Short Same Energy Quotes

“One matter, one energy, one Light, one Light-mind, endlessly emanating all things.”

– Rumi

“Keep the same energy or add a splash more is almost always a good rule of thumb in a conversation.”

– Elise Green

“A person should set his goals as early as he can and devote all his energy and talent to getting there.”

– Walt Disney

“You deserve the same energy you reciprocate, why should I die for you but you wouldn’t do the same!”

– Jade Oakes

“Stop planting flowers in peoples yards who aren’t going to water them. Put your energy where it will be rewarded.”

– Unknown

“Energy flows where attention goes.”

– James Redfield

“Two people working on a relationship with the same energy and passion increases the chances of great results.”

– Keith Sweat

“People like to be around those who give off positive energy.”

– Erin Heatherton

“There’s a direct correlation between positive energy and positive results.”

– Joe Rogan

“Mix focused work with breaks to keep the same energy levels up throughout the week.”

– Rip Miller

“Giving and receiving are different expressions of the same flow of energy in the universe.”

– Deepak Chopra

“Keep the same energy and positivity going as the other people to have a great meeting or date.”

– Rip Miller

“No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.”

– Heraclitus

“To be energetic, act energetic.”

– W. Clement Stone

