Woman arrested for road rage attack, 2nd suspect still wanted: FHP

BRANDON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a lady for her alleged involvement in a Brandon road rage assault after a minor crash ultimate week.

Troopers mentioned they arrested Shaniah Faith Cofield Monday night time after a video captured her and Peter Allen McClarin attacking a lady’s automotive. McClarin is still at huge.

They additionally mentioned that previous to the assault, the couple shot on the 31-year-old girl.

PREVIOUS STORY: Couple sought after after capturing at Brandon girl in road rage incident: FHP

Sgt. Steve Gaskins mentioned the incident to start with took place close to the intersection of Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue round 5 p.m.

“When he got there, he discovered that the crash happened there. The two parties involved had an exchange that didn’t go well,” Gaskins mentioned.

Gaskins mentioned the girl drove away and used to be stuck on the gentle alongside U.S. 301 on the Martin Luther King Boulevard intersection.

That is when the pair started screaming, kicking and yelling on the girl at the back of the wheel.

“The victim, in this case, was not injured. The car was not struck by any rounds, but of course, she is terrified. She’s nervous,” Gaskins mentioned.

Both events drove away unhurt.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of McClarin is requested to name *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.