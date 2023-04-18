China calls US accusations of police stations ‘groundless’

China has denied all accusations of an in a foreign country police presence, pronouncing the United States was once making “groundless accusations” after U.S. legislation enforcement arrested two males in New York for organising a secret police station

“The relevant claims have no factual basis, and there is no such thing as an overseas police station,” spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin mentioned Tuesday.

U.S. government arrested two males, known as “Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, each U.S. electorate, on Monday morning. Under the route of an authentic in China, the 2 males allegedly arrange a station the place they presented some elementary services and products, similar to serving to Chinese electorate renew their Chinese driving force’s licenses.

The station, on the other hand, additionally took on roles past extraordinary forms, together with finding Chinese dissidents dwelling within the U.S., officers mentioned.

The U.S. Justice Department additionally charged 34 officials within the Ministry of Public Security on Monday with growing and the use of hundreds of pretend social media accounts on Twitter and different platforms to bother dissidents in a foreign country.

Wang mentioned China does no longer intrude in different international locations’ sovereignty.

China has proven that it’s prepared to focus on its personal electorate even after they have got left China for more than a few causes, whether or not political or financial. The Associated Press has in the past reported {that a} Chinese girl was once detained in Dubai at a Chinese-run detention facility.

In contemporary years, Beijing has been working two separate campaigns to carry suspects sought after most commonly for financial crimes again to China as section of an anti-corruption pressure. It has begun flexing its muscle mass in a foreign country to carry other folks again house, whether or not throughout the use of extradition treaties or unofficial strategies, similar to hanging coercive force on kinfolk again house in China.

“China firmly opposes the smear and political manipulation by the U.S., who maliciously fabricated the narrative of so-called cross-border suppression and blatantly prosecuted Chinese law enforcement officials,” Wang mentioned.