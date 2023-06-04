7 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago when gunfire erupts amid remembrance for man killed in car crash

Chicago police say a 25-year-old girl used to be fatally shot and 6 other folks have been wounded when gunfire erupted right through a remembrance for a man who died in a car crash

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old girl used to be fatally shot and 6 other folks have been wounded early Sunday when gunfire erupted in Chicago right through a remembrance for a man who died in a car crash, police stated.

A big workforce of other people had accrued about 1 a.m. to mark 4 years since a man’s deadly crash when there used to be an altercation and pictures rang out, stated Deputy Chief Adnardo Gutierrez of the Chicago Police Department, WLS-TV reported.

Seven other people have been wounded and certainly one of them, a 25-year-old girl, used to be pronounced lifeless at a health center, he stated. The six different taking pictures sufferers have been hospitalized, one in crucial situation.

(*7*) Gutierrez stated at a Sunday briefing.

He stated it is nonetheless below investigation what number of people opened hearth, however he stated the gunshots have been fired via an individual or individuals who have been collaborating in the remembrance.

Gutierrez stated a witness instructed officials an altercation took place earlier than the taking pictures, which came about as the crowd used to be in a side road in the Austin group on Chicago’s West Side.

Among the six different sufferers, a 29-year-old man used to be hospitalized in crucial situation with a chest wound. The 5 others, a 17-year-old woman, a 28-year-old girl, and 3 males ages 27, 28 and 29, have been hospitalized in excellent situation, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Police detectives have been investigating the taking pictures, and no person used to be in custody as of midmorning Sunday.

Gutierrez stated detectives have been nonetheless running to seek out and interview witnesses. He advised somebody with information in regards to the taking pictures to touch police and move that information alongside.