A Houston guy, Derek W. Brown, has been discovered accountable of stalking his ex-girlfriend and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

For over ten years, Brown have been incessantly stalking and terrorizing his ex-girlfriend and her circle of relatives. After a two-day bench trial in March, he used to be discovered accountable and ultimate week a pass judgement on issued his sentence after listening to testimony from witnesses.

The Harris County District Attorney, Kim Ogg, said that “Stalking is yet another form of domestic violence, and we will do everything possible to keep victims safe when they are facing this sort of danger.” She added “We sought justice in this case, and hopefully the victim can move forward with her life now.”

Brown had continuously burdened and threatened his ex-girlfriend and her circle of relatives for over a decade. She had filed protecting orders towards him and in 2011, had him charged with stalking for which he used to be convicted. However, after serving his five-year prison time period, Brown as soon as once more began stalking the similar sufferer days after his free up.

The Assistant District Attorney, Erica Robinson Winsor, stated that “This victim sought protection every way she could, first by filing the original criminal charge and through multiple protective orders, and none of that was enough to keep her safe.” She persevered, “By going through this trial and obtaining this conviction, we are able to keep her and her family safe for many years to come.”

Winsor added that mavens had knowledgeable the courtroom that the sufferer would stay in threat so long as Brown used to be unfastened.

