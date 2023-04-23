5,000 lb+ poles thrown through cab of truck on I-275, driver uninjured

In a lucky flip of occasions, a truck driver controlled to flee unscathed when two Duke steel/concrete poles, weighing greater than 5,000 kilos, have been hurled through the cab of his tractor-trailer. The harrowing incident befell whilst the driver was once touring south on I-275 in Tampa, Florida, simply previous North Lois Avenue.

Accounts of the Florida Highway Patrol divulge that the twist of fate was once the end result of some other automotive pulling off to the aspect of the street after which reducing off the truck. In a frantic try to steer clear of a crash, the driver, a 33-year-old resident of Lake Wales, slammed his foot on the brakes, inflicting the 2 poles to become independent from from the tiedowns on the trailer. The poles roared through the cab of the truck or even out of the automobile’s windshield.

The surprising twist of fate left each poles perched on one finish on the bottom, whilst the opposite finish remained lodged within the cab of the tractor-trailer. Despite the shut brush with risk, the driver of the truck emerged from the twist of fate with none accidents.