Tiera Strand’s body found in roadside ditch in Texas

The body of 25-year-old Tiera Strand, a tender mom of a 6-year-old daughter, was once found in a roadside ditch 70 miles clear of downtown Austin, Texas, the place she disappeared after being attacked by means of a number of ladies out of doors a bar. The assault was once captured on a cellular phone video, and Strand have been lacking for 5 days earlier than her body was once found by means of a passerby on Friday morning in a ditch off a street in Bell County, north of Temple. Officials are but to decide the reason for her dying.

Talking to Law&Crime on Saturday, Mariah Herron, Strand’s sister, expressed her anger, disappointment, and confusion. She mentioned that her sister’s dying had left her daughter clueless and in the care of her grandfather. “She calls her phone all the time asking for her. That’s the hardest part,” Herron mentioned. Strand have been fascinated by her subsequent steps in existence, hoping to graduate from a unbroken training program for her highschool degree in May and have been speaking to a recruiter about becoming a member of the U.S. Navy.

Strand’s circle of relatives is ready to obtain her body from the scientific examiner’s administrative center to begin making plans her funeral. They additionally plan on hiring a non-public detective to analyze the main points of the incident that ended in her brutal attack earlier than her disappearance on April sixteenth, round 2 a.m., and the invention of her body.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is undertaking a joint investigation with the Austin Police Department’s murder unit however launched no additional main points on Saturday.