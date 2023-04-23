2 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Orlando’s Poppy Park, police say

- Advertisement -

Clarification: On Monday, Orlando police released an update on its investigation and said three people were killed – a teenager and two adults – and that two adults were being treated at the hospital. Police said reports of a child being shot were incorrect.

A shooting at a park in Orlando on Sunday evening left two people dead, including a child, and three others injured, officials said.

- Advertisement -

Orlando police said the shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. at Poppy Park, near Lescot Lane and Poppy Avenue in the Carver Shores neighborhood.

A total of five people were shot and transported to the hospital, where two people died. The conditions of the three others were not immediately known.

- Advertisement -

Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott told FOX 35 that one of the people shot was an 18-month-old baby. However, police have not yet released details on those shot, including ages, conditions, or extent of their injuries.

“We are working on obtaining suspect information as this an active and ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release.

No other details were immediately available.

It is the second mass shooting that Orlando police responded to on Sunday.

Three people were found dead early Sunday inside a home within Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood, including an 8-year-old and a 14-year-old.

The suspect in that shooting, a 28-year-old man, was shot and killed by police after he pointed a gun at officers, according to police.