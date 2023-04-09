5 ways to include the healthy watermelon in your summer diet

We have dived into the summer season, and that means it’s time to start thinking about refreshing and healthy snacks to keep ourselves cool and energized. Well, look no further than the juicylicious watermelon! Not only is watermelon a delicious fruit, but it is also packed with nutrients and health benefits. Let us explore five fun and easy ways to include watermelon in your diet so you can stay hydrated, healthy and happy all summer long!

Watermelon is an excellent source of hydration, as it is made up of 92 percent water. Watermelon health benefits also include the fact that it is low in calories and high in fiber – a combination that makes it an excellent food choice for people who are trying to lose weight.

Benefits of watermelon

1. Helps with hydration

As mentioned earlier, watermelon is an excellent source of hydration. Consuming watermelon can help keep your body hydrated, especially during hot summer days.

2. Aids in digestion

Watermelon is high in fiber, which helps promote digestion and regular bowel movements. The fiber also helps keep you feeling full, which can prevent overeating.

3. Rich in vitamins and minerals

Watermelon is a great source of vitamins A and C, which are essential for maintaining healthy skin, eye sight, and a robust immune system. Watermelon is also rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure.

4. Low in calories

Watermelon is low in calories, making it an excellent food choice for people who are trying to lose weight as one serving of watermelon contains only about 46 calories.

5. May improve heart health

The lycopene found in watermelon has been linked to reducing the risk of heart disease. Watermelon also contains citrulline, an amino acid that may help lower blood pressure.

5 ways to include watermelon in your diet

If you find it boring to eat watermelon as it is, here are some unique ways of using this fruit.

1. Watermelon smoothie

This smoothie is not only delicious but also packed with vitamins and antioxidants from the watermelon, as well as probiotics from the Greek yogurt. It’s perfect for a refreshing and healthy snack or breakfast. Blend watermelon chunks with some ice, lime juice and mint leaves for a refreshing and healthy summer drink.

2. Watermelon salad

Watermelon salad is a perfect blend of sweet and savoury flavors, with the refreshing watermelon paired with the tangy feta cheese and the aromatic mint. It’s a great side dish for summer BBQs or as a light and healthy lunch. Combine diced watermelon with cucumber, feta cheese, and mint leaves for a delicious and colorful salad.

3. Grilled watermelon

We’ve heard of grilled pineapple, but this may be something new! Grilled watermelon is perfect as a unique side dish for your summer snacks or as a sweet and savoury dessert. The balsamic glaze adds a tangy sweetness to the caramelized watermelon, making it a flavour explosion in every bite. Slice watermelon into thick slices and grill them for a few minutes on each side. Top with a sprinkle of salt and a drizzle of olive oil for a unique and flavorful side dish.

4. Watermelon salsa

Watermelon salsa is perfect to use as a dip with tortilla chips or as a marination for grilled chicken or fish. The sweetness of the watermelon is balanced by the heat of the jalapeño and the freshness of the cilantro, making it a flavorful and healthy addition to any meal. Combine diced watermelon with diced tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno pepper, cilantro, and lime juice for a sweet and spicy salsa.

5. Watermelon sorbet

This watermelon sorbet is a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional ice cream. It’s also vegan and gluten-free, making it a great dessert option for people with dietary restrictions. To make this, puree watermelon chunks in a blender and freeze for a refreshing and healthy dessert. Get a detailed recipe of watermelon sorbet right here.

Now that you know that incorporating watermelon into your diet is an easy way to stay hydrated, promote digestion and maintain a healthy weight, try these five different ways to have it!