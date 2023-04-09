78-year-old bank heist suspect: ‘I didn’t mean to scare you’

A 78-year-old lady with two previous bank theft convictions faces new fees after government allege she passed a teller a observe that mentioned “I didn’t mean to scare you” all the way through a up to date Missouri heist

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A 78-year-old lady with two previous bank theft convictions faces new fees after government allege she passed a teller a observe that mentioned “I didn’t mean to scare you” all the way through a up to date Missouri heist.

Bonnie Gooch is jailed on $25,000 bond after she used to be charged with one rely of stealing or making an attempt to scouse borrow from a monetary establishment within the holdup Wednesday in Pleasant Hill, The Kansas City Star studies. No lawyer is indexed for her in on-line courtroom data.

- Advertisement -

She additionally used to be convicted of robbing a California bank in 1977 and one within the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit in 2020. Her probation in the second one heist resulted in November 2021.

Court paperwork filed in Cass County in the most recent case mentioned the theft observe demanded “13,000 small bills,” including “thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you.” Surveillance video additionally captured her banging at the counter, asking the teller to hurry, Cass County prosecutors mentioned.

She smelled strongly of alcohol when officials stopped her lower than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away, with money scattered at the automobile’s floorboard, prosecutors added.

- Advertisement -

“It’s just sad,” Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright mentioned, including that the suspect had no identified illnesses.