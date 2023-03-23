5 healthy and traditional Ugadi recipes

Get ready to welcome the Telugu New Year with some mouth-watering traditional dishes! Ugadi is not only a time for new beginnings but also for feasting and celebrating with your loved ones. And what better way to celebrate than with some delicious and healthy traditional Ugadi dishes? From tangy Ugadi Pachadi to sweet Bobbatlu, these dishes are sure to tantalize your taste buds and make your festivities even more festive. So put on your apron, gather your ingredients, and let’s get cooking!

Ugadi, also known as the Telugu New Year or Yugadi, is a significant festival celebrated by people from the southern part of India. It marks the beginning of a new year and is a time of joy, celebration, and feasting. Here are some of the most popular traditional Ugadi dishes and their health benefits.

5 healthy festive traditional for Ugadi

Try these delicious and healthy Ugadi recipes to amp up your celebrations:

1. Ugadi Pachadi

Ugadi pachadi is a special dish made during this festival. It is a chutney which has a combination of sweet, sour, bitter, salty, tangy, and spicy. Each of these flavours represent a different emotion or experience that we encounter in life. You just need to blend jaggery, tamarind, raw mango, neem flowers, salt, and red chili powder together to make this.

As for its health benefits, Ugadi pachadi is rich in antioxidants and vitamins and is believed to aid digestion.

2. Lemon Rice

Lemon rice is a simple yet delicious dish made for Ugadi. To make this dish, cook rice and let it cool. Heat oil and add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, curry leaves, and peanuts in a pan. Once the mustard seeds start popping, add turmeric powder and lemon juice, and mix well. Finally, add the cooked rice and mix everything together.

This dish is rich in vitamins and minerals and is an excellent source of carbohydrates. The lemon juice used in this dish is a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants. It is believed to boost immunity, aid digestion, and promote healthy skin.

3. Kosambari

Kosambari is a healthy and refreshing salad. This refreshing salad is made with soaked split moong dal, grated carrots, and grated cucumber. Add finely chopped green chilies, coriander leaves, grated coconut, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Mix well and add salt to taste.

This salad is rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, not only delicious making it delicious but healthy too.

4. Bobbatlu

Bobbatlu is a traditional sweet dish made with lentils, jaggery, and coconut. To make it, soak chana dal for a few hours, grind it into a fine paste, and add jaggery and coconut. Mix well and make small balls. Roll out a small portion of dough made with maida and place the lentil mixture in the center. Seal the edges and roll out a thin roti. Cook on a tawa until it is golden brown on both sides.

The lentils used in this dish are a good source of protein and fibre, while jaggery is a healthier alternative to refined sugar. The coconut used in this dish is a good source of healthy fats and is believed to improve heart health.

5. Pulihora

Pulihora or tamarind rice is a popular dish made during festivals. To make it, cook rice and let it cool. In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, chana dal, urad dal, green chilies, curry leaves, and grated ginger. Sauté for a minute and add tamarind paste, salt, jaggery, and turmeric powder. Cook for a few minutes until the mixture thickens. Mix the cooked rice with the tamarind mixture and garnish with roasted peanuts.

Tamarind is rich in antioxidants and is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties. This dish is also a good source of carbohydrates and is believed to aid digestion and promote overall health.

So, this Ugadi, enjoy these traditional dishes and celebrate the new year with good health and happiness!