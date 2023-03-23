Wish Farms donates thousands of pounds of berries to Feeding Tampa Bay

PLANT CITY, Fla. — This is a berry giant month for Feeding Tampa Bay.

The nonprofit servicing greater than 1 million food-insecure households is teaming with ABC Action News for “Food for Families” to lift cash and consciousness so nobody is left at the back of within the struggle in opposition to starvation.

- Advertisement -

Plus, with blueberry-picking season drawing near top harvest, Feeding Tampa Bay is aware of it is about to get a complete lot of donated produce from their buddies at Wish Farms in Plant City.

No, like a LOT of produce.

“Since 2022, we’re very proud to say we’ve donated over 300,000 pounds of berries to area food banks, specifically Feeding Tampa Bay,” stated Nick Wishnatzki, a fourth-generation berry farmer at Wish Farms.

- Advertisement -

Wish Farms, which may be well-known for its strawberries, ships fruit everywhere the sector — and but, they nonetheless have an abundance of meals to donate in the neighborhood.

Wishnatzki added, “Our tagline that we try to live by is ‘Feel God, Eat Berries, Make a Difference.'”

Wish Farms additionally hosts an annual “Pixie Rock” receive advantages live performance for Feeding Tampa Bay and different native charities.